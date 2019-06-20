CHEAT SHEET
SUMMERTIME SAVINGS
Anthropologie Is Taking Up to 70% Off Hundreds of Newly Discounted Items in the Summer Tag Sale
There’s really nothing like seeing that hundreds of new things have been marked down in Anthropologie’s Fresh Cuts section. What’s even better is that those things are all up to 70% off. From home goods to clothing to shoes and more, it’s all on sale right now. As part of Anthro’s Summer Tag Sale, you’ll see awesome discounts on everything you could need for a new summer wardrobe like the Vanderbilt Skirt, for example. It’s on sale for $90 and is the white eyelet skirt you’ll want to wear to work, to the park, to your friends’ backyard BBQs and beyond. Pair it with a silk top (like the Claremont Draped Cami on sale for $30) or a t-shirt for an interesting everyday outfit idea. Or pick up the Jetset Romper for $60 and have a to-the-beach-and-back piece you’ll get complimented on for the whole summer. The $70 Anthropologie Mollie Leather Sandals are the kind of shoes that go with everything, especially when they come in both black and metallic gold. Or if you’re really looking for a standout piece of home decor, go for Colorfade Indoor/Outdoor Side Table, on sale for $100, with its ombre color wash and water-resistant finish. This sale is just getting started, so spend the day opening tabs and adding to cart. | Shop at Anthropologie >
