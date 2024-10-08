Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After a successful Prime Day event in July, Amazon has officially kicked off its Prime Day sequel, Prime Big Deal Days, which runs from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 this year. Amazon describes Prime Big Deal Days as a “holiday kick-off event” allowing Prime members to score major deals sitewide before November’s Black Friday frenzy is in full swing.

Last year’s two-day deal extravaganza was chock-full of epic, Black-Friday-level deals and discounts across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to expensive investment items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off—and this year is shaping out to be equally as impressive.

Shoppers can expect major markdowns on top brands like Sony, Barbie, LG, SharkNinja, and Dyson, as well as similar sale structures (lightning deals, invite-only deals, etc.) to last year’s October deals event. Shoppers will also find plenty of seasonal discounts to take advantage of too, including holiday decor, last-minute Halloween supplies and early gifting ideas.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month). Check out the best Prime Big Deal Days scores to shop this week.

Pantry & Household

Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips Down From $46 They may not be the sexiest Prime Big Deal Days score, but Crest’s Whitestrips work like magic. Unfortunately, they’re not exactly cheap, so now’s a great time to stock up on a few boxes while they’re 35 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crest: Take up to 35 percent off Crest’s bestselling White Strips.

Dawn: 15 percent off its TikTok-viral Platinum Power Wash Dish Spray.

Liquid I.V.: 30 percent off the brand’s electrolyte powder supplements.

Lumify: Score 30 percent off this game-changing redness-reducing eye drop.

Natural Vitality: Up to 40 percent off select supplements, including the beloved Magnesium Calm Powder.

Navage: Take 35 percent off select sinus and nasal irrigation devices.

OWYN: 30 percent off vegan and plant-based protein powders.

Pro Elite: 30 percent off its keto-friendly and high-protein shakes and drinks.

Recess: Take up to 34 percent off the brand’s calming, adaptogen-infused mocktails, supplements, and beverages.

Snap Supplements: Take up to 20 percent off supplements, including the top-rated Nitrc Oxide Organic Beet Root Powder.

Sports Research: Up to 40 percent off supplements, including Creatine and Collagen powders.

Vital Proteins: Up to 35 percent off collagen powder supplements.

Beauty & Grooming

NuFACE MINI+ Microcurrent Facial Device Kit Down From $245 This facial sculpting and jowl-lifting microcurrent device bundle is a serious steal. NuFace doesn’t offer discounts on its FDA-cleared toning devices often, so grab one now while it’s marked down. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Baebody: Score to 40 percent off bestsellers, including the De-puffing Eye Gel and the Collagen Moisturizer.

Bio-Oil: Take 15 percent off the brand’s Original Skincare Oil.

Body Blendz: Score 25 percent off sitewide with the code AMAZON at checkout.

Divi: Take 25 percent off select scalp and hair care products.

dPHUE: Score up to 25 percent off select hair care, including the color-refreshing Semi Permanent Gloss.

Firmaglow: Take $30 off the game-changing Body Microdermabrasion Device.

First Aid Beauty: Up to 25 percent off skincare and body care products.

Grace & Stella: Up to 48 percent off select skincare products, including its fan-favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Grande Cosmetics: Up to 30 percent off its top-rated GrandeLASH Lash and Brow serums and more.

Keranique: Take up to 35 percent off select hair care products, including the potent Women’s Hair Growth Treatment.

Lavanila: 20 percent off select women’s fragrances.

Morgan Taylor: $2 off BareLuxury 4-Step Complete Pedicure & Manicure Packs.

NuFace: Take 20 percent off select NuFace microcurrent devices and bundles.

OUAI: Up to 20 percent off select hair care products.

Proactiv: Take up to 35 percent off select single items and bundles.

PÜR Beauty: Score 30 percent off the brand’s cult-favorite 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 Powder Foundation.

This Works: Up to 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling wellness and skincare products.

TruSkin: Save up to 40 percent on the brand’s affordable skincare products, including its top-rated Vitamin C Serum.

VERI: Up to 20 percent off select skincare and hair-growth products.

Home & Kitchen

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Down From $50 This internet-viral veggie chopper is a bestseller for a reason. Find out what all the hype is about while it’s half off. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

CHEF iQ: Save up to 35 percent off the brand’s smart cooking appliances, including the Smart Pressure Cooker and the Smart Meat Thermometer.

Coop Home: Take up to 25 percent off the brand’s pillows, bedding, and pet beds.

Cutluxe: Up to 12 percent off select luxury knives.

Fullstar: Score up to 50 percent off the brand’s TikTok-viral veggie choppers.

Hai Smart Showerhead: Take 50 percent off the brand’s Bluetooth-enabled smart showerhead.

HATHASPACE: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s highly-rated air purifiers and accessories.

HexClad: 20 percent off all the Gordon Ramsey-approved brands in-stock kitchen and cooking items.

MIKO HOME: Up to half off premium air purifiers and filters.

OTOTO: Up to 20 percent off novelty kitchen and bar items, including its top-rated Crab Utensil Rest.

Puro Air: Take up to 20 percent off select air purifiers.

Roku: Score up to 30 percent off select smart home devices, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, smart plugs, and smart light bulbs.

Ruggable: Score 20 to 25 percent off the brand’s chic machine-washable rugs.

Sleep Mantra: Take up to 30 percent off select cooling mattress pads and bedding.

Squatty Potty: Take 40 percent off the brand‘s viral Squatty Potty line.

Travelisimo: 10 percent off its Electric Heated Lunchbox for Adults.

Z-HOM: Up to 35 percent off bed frames, sofas, headboards, and pillows.

Seasonal & Holiday

National Tree Company Artificial Full 9-Ft Christmas Tree Down From $579 Now’s the best time to invest in seasonal and holiday decor while it’s half off, including this stunning, top-rated artificial Christmas Tree by the National Tree Company. Buy At Amazon $ 259 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Halloween Candy (Bulk): Take up to 20 percent off bulk Halloween Candy ahead of this month’s holiday.

Haunted Hill Farm Store: Up to 33 percent off Halloween decorations, including animatronics and inflatables.

LHYLDS: Score up to 50 percent off holiday lighting and outdoor decor.

National Tree Company: Take up to 60 percent off top-rated artificial Christmas trees.

VanSmaGo: 20 percent off select laser Chistmas light projectors.

Gadgets, Electronics & Appliances

Glocusent Willow Book Light for Reading in Bed Down From $18 The ultimate problem-solver for late-night readers who don’t want to disrupt their partner’s sleep is on sale early this year. Grab it while it’s under $10. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Devices: Score up to half off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and more.

Griffin: Up to 20 percent off select laptop stands and accessories.

Incase: 20 percent off select MacBook laptop hard cases and protective gear.

Incipio: 20 percent off select iPhone 15 cases and accessories.

JLab: Up to 30 percent off select premium audio, including headphones and earbuds.

Keysmart: Take up to 20 percent off select Bluetooth trackers.

PHOOZY: Score up to 30 percent off select phone cases, thermal protection accessories, and tablet holders.

Smonet Smart Deadbolt: 20 percent off the brand’s Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock with Keypad.

Statik: Take up 20 percent off select phone accessories.

Fitness & Wellness

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Down From $700 This premium detoxifying and calorie-burning infrared sauna blanket is 20 percent off. It’s the ultimate gift for the wellness junkies on your list this year. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apothékary: 30 percent off all tinctures, free spirit minis and sachets.

DeskCycle: Score up to 30 percent off select mini under-desk bikes and elliptical machines.

Echelon: Take up to 25 percent off select fitness machines, including the already-affordable foldable Stair Climber Sport.

HigherDOSE: 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling Infrared Sauna Blanket and Dry Brush.

Hydro: Score up to 25 percent off select rowers.

Lifepro: Take up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling infrared sauna blankets, vibration plates, foldable walking pads, and other lifestyle products.

Olly: Take up to 25 percent off select gummy vitamins and supplements.

Oura Ring: All Horizon Smart Rings will be 15 percent off.

Peloton: Take 30 percent off select fitness bikes and appliances.

Revomadic: Take up to 10 percent off folding walking pads, treadmills, and recovery tools.

TheraIce: Score 30 percent off the top-rated Migraine Relief Cap PRO.

Baby, Kids & Pets

Safety 1st Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat Down From $160 This top-rated convertible car seat rarely gets marked down. Now’s the time to invest in your baby’s safety while it’s a generous 25 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Frida: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling baby items, including the beloved Baby NoseFrida SnotSucker Nasal Aspirator.

GROWNSY: Up to 15 percent off select baby bottle warmers.

LUSSO Gear: Score discounts on baby and kid items, including its Baby Backseat Mirror and Toddler Lap Trays for the car.

Maxi-Cosi: Take up to 30 percent off select products, including the bestselling Minla 6-in-1 High Chair.

Native Pet: 30 percent off all products.

Safety 1st: Take up to 25 percent off select baby items, including its top-rated Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat.

SureGuard: Up to 20 percent off kids’ mattress protectors and bedding.

TODALE: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s baby and toddler playpens and mats.

Emergency Prep & Outdoors

Uncharted Supply Co. Seventy2 Pro 2-Person Survival System Down From $589 Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to review your emergency prep lineup and fill in any gaps with discounted supplies and essentials, like this comprehensive survival kit from Uncharted Supply Co. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Go Time Gear: Score up to 30 percent off emergency prep supplies, including its Emergency Survival Tent and Sleeping Bag.

Protect Life: Take up to 20 percent off Protect Life’s first aid supplies and kits.

Surviveware: Take 20 percent off its bestselling Premium Comprehensive First Aid Kit.

Swiss Safe: 20 percent off first aid and emergency preparedness supplies.

Uncharted Supply Co.: Take 25 percent off the brand’s The Seventy2 Pro 2-Person Survival System.

Wooly Mammoth: Score 38 percent off the brand’s premium merino wool outdoor blankets.

