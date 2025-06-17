Amazon Prime Day Returns This July With Four Days of Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is just around the corner—and this year, the ‘Black Friday in July’ shopping extravaganza will run for four days instead of the usual two. Prime Day 2025 will run from Tuesday, July 8, to Friday, July 11, at 11 p.m. PT, giving bargain hunters an additional 48 hours to take advantage of the stellar sitewide deals.
While the deals have not been confirmed, Amazon Prime members can expect to see thousands of epic deals across all of its virtual aisles, from spendy electronics and appliances to luxury beauty and fitness gear. In previous years, there were huge discounts on top brands like LG, Dyson, NuFace, Levi’s, Samsung, Peloton, Bissell, and so much more.
You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month or $139 annually).
If you can’t wait for July to shop the deals, you’re in luck. Amazon already has epic markdowns on thousands of items. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite early deals.