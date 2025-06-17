Scouted

Amazon Prime Day Returns This July With Four Days of Deals

Plus, 10 early deals to shop now.

Mia Maguire
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Amazon.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is just around the corner—and this year, the ‘Black Friday in July’ shopping extravaganza will run for four days instead of the usual two. Prime Day 2025 will run from Tuesday, July 8, to Friday, July 11, at 11 p.m. PT, giving bargain hunters an additional 48 hours to take advantage of the stellar sitewide deals.

While the deals have not been confirmed, Amazon Prime members can expect to see thousands of epic deals across all of its virtual aisles, from spendy electronics and appliances to luxury beauty and fitness gear. In previous years, there were huge discounts on top brands like LG, Dyson, NuFace, Levi’s, Samsung, Peloton, Bissell, and so much more.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month or $139 annually).

If you can’t wait for July to shop the deals, you’re in luck. Amazon already has epic markdowns on thousands of items. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite early deals.

Roku 65-Inch Plus Series 4K QLED Smart TV
Down From $650
Score 34 percent off this top-rated smart TV.
See At Amazon$440

Renpho Headache Relief Cap
Down From $30
Score this top-rated headache relief cap while it’s a whopping 40 percent off.
See At Amazon$18

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad with APP
Down From $210
Score 24 percent off this two-in-one walking pad and vibration therapy plate.
See At Amazon$159

Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer
Down From $370
Shark’s beloved damage-reducing FlexStyle hair styler rarely gets marked down—find out why beauty editors love it while it’s 15 percent off.
See At Amazon$300

Bissell Crosswave Turbo Vacuum Mop All in One Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Down From $250
This mop-vacuum hybrid is a game-changer for parents and pet owners. Grab it while it’s 28 percent off.
See At Amazon$180

Philips 4400 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Down From $1,000
Your days of spending $6+ on lattes at the coffee shop are over with this fully automatic espresso machine. It’s a splurge, but a worthy investment—especially while it’s 20 percent off.
See At Amazon$800

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 IPL Device
Down From $400
Summer is a great time to invest in a top-rated, at-home hair removal laser. Grab this model from Ulike while it’s $50 off.
See At Amazon$350

Cursor Under-Desk Elliptical Machine
Down From $150
The ultimate wellness upgrade for those of us who sit for eight hours a day at work. Best of all? It’s under $100 for a limited time.
See At Amazon$99

Ninja FlexFlame Grill and Smoker
Down From $1,000
Order this $100 off grill now and get it delivered just in time for the Fourth of July festivities.
See At Amazon$900

Blatacy Portable Air Conditioner With APP, Fan & Dehumidifier
Down From $600
Get ahead of summer heat waves with this three-in-one portable AC, dehumidifier, and fan while you can score 30 percent off.
See At Amazon$420

