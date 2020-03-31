Complete Your Home Office With A Do-It-All Printer

If you’re working from home, you need a good printer. And no, it’s not just for congregating around with your colleagues. A printer is an excellent thing to keep on your new desk, or in your make-shift office. Whether you’re printing out your kid some activities to keep them occupied (pro-tip), or need hard copies of those important documents ASAP, these printers will get the job done, and then some.

FOR MAKE-SHIFT NEEDS

HP Officejet Wireless Printer This is the best option if you’re in make-shift office mode. It’s compact, relatively cheap, and has a quiet mode to keep printing noise to a minimum. It comes equipped with a scanner and copier, too, which will come in handy. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ECO-FRIENDLINESS

Epson EcoTank Wireless Printer This printer uses ink bottles instead of cartridges, which means the ink is cheaper, and you’ll have to replace it less often. It’s all-in-one, meaning you can scan or copy to your heart's desire, and it comes with the bonus feature of voice activated printing. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SIMPLE SET UP

Canon Wireless Printer A printer has never looked sleeker than this. It’s super simple to set up, and just as easy to use. It allows for borderless printing so you can print photos at home like a pro. Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SPEED

Brother Wireless Laser Printer If you’re frustrated by having to pay a lot of money for replacement ink cartridges, the Brother printer is for you. It has a high-yield toner cartridge, so you’ll have to replace it less often. And while it saves you money, it will also save you time, printing at speeds of up to 27 pages per minute. Buy on Target $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

