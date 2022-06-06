The Best Probiotic Powders Your Pup Will Actually Like

Probiotic powders have been a popular additive in a dog’s diet for a long time. The benefits of probiotics are numerous, and they’re often used in conjunction with other foods to keep your dog healthy and happy.

Here are some of the best probiotic powders based on their texture and the types of puppies to use them for so that they can benefit your pet, especially when you use them regularly. We have chosen these options based on their effectiveness, taste, and quality ingredients. Take a look at our list of favorites below.

Vetrinex Dog Probiotic Powder We highly recommend this product because of how easy it is to get your pet to eat it. All you need to do is add a scoop to your pet's normal food, and they will not notice the difference. Pros: Relieves dogs with digestive problems, comes in two size containers, can be used for both dogs and cats Cons: Might take a little while for the animal's system to adjust to the powder Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Purina FortiFlora Probiotics for Dogs Each box comes with 30 probiotic packets that contain vitamin E supplements, protein, and other nutritious ingredients. It's liver-flavored, so even picky eaters will have a difficult time saying no. Pros: Keeps dog's digestive system healthy. Works for dogs with a delicate stomach Cons: The powder may clump after a while Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Native Pet Probiotic for Dogs This is a safe and natural supplement that helps treat coprophagia. There are only four included ingredients, which makes it easy to know exactly what your dog is eating. Pros: Alleviates stomach upset in dogs. Softens dog stool Cons: May cause an upset stomach Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FERA Probiotics for Dogs and Cats This is made for both cats and dogs who weigh at least 5 pounds. It may help treat gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and upset stomachs, but it may take a few weeks to observe results. Pros: Keeps dog's gut healthy. Relieves dog's upset stomach Cons: Flavorless Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Profivex Dog & Cat Probiotic This is safe for both dogs & cats and has five separate bacteria strains to help clear out your pet's digestive tract. This product can be used simultaneously with other products, such as soft chews. Pros: Alleviates irritable bowel issue. Has no adverse effects Cons: Isn’t beef flavored Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.