Practice Putting at Home With These Golf Mats

Whether you’re a golfer or not, I think it’s fair to say that putting is a great way to destress (in theory) and kill time. A putter, a golf ball, and a coffee mug is really all you need to practice, but since you’re spending more time at home, why not invest in a golf mat? Instead of putting on your carpet or hardwood floor, you can actually read the green with these, and some of them even will shoot your ball back at you so you don’t have to walk over and then bend over all the time. So, why not work on your short game during this time? Here are some great golf mats to get you started.

FOR AN AUTOMATIC BALL RETURN

SKLZ Indoor Putting Green This 9 foot putting green is longer than most, and more narrow than most. That leaves little room for error. But the best thing about it is that since the hole is on an incline, the ball will roll back to you. Better yet, if you make it in the hole, it’ll roll down the ramp, directly to your feet. Buy on Amazon $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A GREEN WITH SAND TRAPS

Putt-A-Bout Putting Green This putting green has built in sand trap cutouts so if you miss, your balls won’t roll away into the ether. It also has three different holes to aim for so you can work on your precision. Buy on Amazon $ 43 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN EASILY STORED GREEN

Abco Tech Putting Green This putting green has two holes so you can take aim for one, plus it has an automatic ball return to make your life a little easier. But the best part is that it folds up easy, so when you’re not using it, it won’t take up too much room in your home. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PUTTING MAT

Sharper Golf Mat Think of this as a deluxe mat. It doesn’t have holes, but rather, circles you need to aim for. You can easily judge how straight the ball is rolling thanks to the lines, and this mat comes equipped with a mirror, so you can practice your strokes and hone them to perfection. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

