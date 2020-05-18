Help Your Stressed Out Friend Relax With One of These Gifts

During this time, I’ve felt more connected to a lot of my friends. Not the ones I live in the same city as, but ones from other parts of my life, who I may have talked to less when things were normal. Now, Zoom has leveled the playing field and I feel like I’ve gotten so much better at staying in touch. But recently, I’ve wondered how to take that to the next level, especially since some of my friends have kinda been freaking out. Some are worried about their jobs, others are stir crazy, some are buying things in bulk, and some are very concerned about their family members. Whatever the case may be, I’m sure we all know someone we care about who is stressed and in need of a gesture of kindness. Even better is one that will help them destress, too. To help out, we’ve rounded up some ideal gifts to get your stressed out friends.

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO LOVES TO STRESS BAKE

Escali Kitchen Scale If your friend has been stress baking a lot and doesn’t have a scale, they need one. It’ll make the whole process way less stressful. It’s the perfect gift, in my opinion—it’s functional, will last pretty much forever, and is something everyone needs. Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO NEEDS TO GRILL AND CHILL

Rastelli’s There’s nothing like a home cooked meal when you’re stressed. While you can’t provide your friend with that, you can get some delicious meats delivered to their door. Maybe get some for yourself too, and you can pretend you’re hanging out, eating the same thing via Zoom. Buy on Rastelli's $ 59

FOR YOUR FRIEND WITH TENSION

Theragun Mini Theragun’s are a super cool way to deliver a massage right to your home. They use percussive therapy to deliver spa level massages to any area you need. The G3Pro is really great (but maybe save that one for yourself). The mini does the trick and will bring your friend the joy and relaxation they need. Buy on Theragun $ 199

FOR YOUR FRIEND WITH SERIOUS TENSION

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas wrote about the CBD Calm Gummies from Charlotte’s web as a holiday gift for your stressed out friend. And while it’s not the holidays, it kind of feels like it is. People are spending more time at home and with their families, we’re wearing pajamas all the time now. Anyway, these Sleep CBD gummies will help your friend (or yourself) take the edge off for sure and help them rest easy. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 45

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO NEEDS A FRESH START

Palo Santo I love Palo Santo. Just lighting some up and watching it smoke is a great way to relax, and plus the aroma is soothing. Any friend would be lucky to have this as a present. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO NEEDS SOMETHING TO CARE FOR

The Sill Gift Card Plants and flowers are a great way to make your friend feel loved, and the Sill has a great set of options. Whether they’re a green thumb or not, this gift card from the Sill will help them pick out the perfect plant (and pot) to have delivered to their door so they can love and care for it. Buy on The Sill $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO NEEDS TO SOAK

The Honest Company Bubble Bath Rarely do we take time for ourselves, time to relax, to really sit and think. A bath is a great way to hang out, relax, and destress. These bubbles are some of Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorites, too. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR YOUR FRIEND WHO NEEDS A DRINK

Winc 1 Month Subscription Nothing says take a chill pill like a bottle (or a few) delivered right to your friends door. Look, this is a foolproof way to ensure that your friend who is in dire need of a drink gets a good one. Just pick out a few bottles and ask your friend for their address. They’ll thank you later. Buy on Winc $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

