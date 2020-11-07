Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Puzzle

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Power Lunch Puzzle. If there’s been one through-line through all of ~this~, it’s that puzzles are here to stay. This 1000-piece puzzle is rife with martinis, sushi, calculators, and eye catching manicures. The best part: they’re donating 10% of profits to the National Women’s Law Center.

Power Lunch Puzzle Buy on Piecework Puzzles $ 36

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

You’ve got two options here: the biggest supporter of women’s lawyers you know or the biggest puzzler you know. If they’re the same person, even better.

