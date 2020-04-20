Cozy Up Before Bed With a Good Book and One of These Reading Lights

For many days and many nights, I have struggled to read in bed. I have a lamp on my night table, but it’s not LED, and so, without fail, shadows land on the page, obscuring words from view. It makes reading before bed, something that’s supposed to be enjoyable, an annoyance. And then I discovered the power of a reading lamp. Besides being something unique that’s part of my reading routine, which helps me read more, it is also essential. If my girlfriend is asleep, I can read without having all of the lights on. Or, if she’s awake, I’ll still use it, just for fun. I no longer have to squint and adjust anything, my reading light takes care of it all. To help you get the most out of your before-bed reading, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite reading lights.

FOR A FLOOR LAMP

Micro LED Floor Lamp Not only is this floor lamp super sleek, it also has five different brightness levels and three different color temperatures. This is great, as you can exact the perfect brightness and mood lighting depending on auxiliary lighting, so the pages of your book aren’t blindingly bright or horribly dark. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BOOK CLIP

LED Clip Reading Book Light This can clip onto your book or desk so you can get light directly onto the page. It has three levels of brightness, and saves space because of the clamping mechanism. It also can rotate 360 degrees and has a battery life of 24 hours so you’ll never be left in the dark. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A DESK CLIP

Newhouse LED Clip Lamp This light, with over 1,400 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, is a keeper. Whereas a lot of gooseneck lights can be wobbly, this one is “extremely sturdy” according to several Amazon reviewers. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A MORE ADVENTUROUS OPTION

Black Diamond Revolt But if you want my opinion, a headlamp like this one is the way to go. It’s the smallest of all of the options, extremely bright, has several different colors and brightness levels, and if you need to put down your book for a second and get a snack from the kitchen, you don’t have to turn on any lights. Just use your headlamp and navigate in the dark (it’s fun!). I love my headlamp and wouldn’t trade it for the world. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

