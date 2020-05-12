You Deserve To Relax, in One of These Recliners

We all deserve a little R&R these days. And honestly, because you’re home so much, now’s a great time to invest in a recliner to help you relax. A lot of recliners come with overstuffed pillows, which are just so comfortable for kicking back and falling into. You can rest your feet on the footrest, and you’ll never want to leave. So kick back, relax, and enjoy a new show on Netflix. To take some of the stress out of finding the perfect one, we’ve rounded up some of pour favorites.

FOR THE BEST CHAIR OUT THERE

FOR A LEATHER RECLINER

Samedi Leather Recliner If you want your recliner to be all leather, this one's for you. It has a foot rest that pops up so you can unwind, and is fairly small, compared to most chairs. It’ll fit you perfectly, but it won’t overcrowd your living room either, which is a major plus. Buy on Target $ 292 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SPA RECLINER

Esright Massage Recliner This massage chair isn’t just comfortable, it has five relaxing functions. From vibrating, reclining, heating, 360 degree swivel, and rocking features.If you’re fidgety or need something a little extra to help you unwind, this chair has got you covered. Buy on Amazon $ 380 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PERFECT MOVIE BINGING CHAIR

Bonzy Home Recliner If you’re a big binger, this chair will make you feel like you’re in a personal movie theater. It’s a little wider than most so you have ample room to scooch around, and made from velvet to help elicit some of that lovely movie magic. Buy on Amazon $ 260 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PERSONAL SOFA

ANJ Recliner I like to think of this one as a personal sofa. The chair is overstuffed to provide extra comfort and coziness, with a super thick headers, backrest, armrest and cushion. If that weren’t enough, it’s also very easy to assemble, which makes it extra relaxing, in my opinion. Buy on Amazon $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

