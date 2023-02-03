The Best Intimacy-enhancing Games for Couples to Play This Valentine’s Day and Beyond

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The cliché that communication is the foundation of any relationship may seem corny, but whether the relationship in question is romantic, platonic, familial, or professional, this platitude really does ring true. Being in a relationship, regardless of the stage or age, is a constant learning process. Although there’s no secret formula for cultivating the perfect partnership, there are tools and exercises to help nurture them. If you’re not really into the self-help book style of communicative improvement, allow me to suggest a more fun way to connect deeper with your partner: intimacy-enhancing card games.

My first introduction to adult relationship card games was with sex-pert and influencer Serena Kerragin’s perpetually sold-out Let’s F*cking Date game. This card game is designed to play on a first date or early on in a relationship, but I played it with my now-husband last Valentine’s Day, and we both had a blast. The chemistry-boosting card game contains questions like “If you were a soup, what kind of soup would you be?” and “What's one thing you've wanted to say to me, but haven't yet?” while her more R-rated spin-offs, Let’s F*cking Play and Let’s F*cking F*ck, naturally include more ‘intimate’ or risque prompts like “Tell me about a time you knew you wanted me,” and “What brings you the most physical pleasure?”

However, Kerragin’s ‘Let’s F*cking…’ trilogy of sex-inducing card games isn’t your only option. Because my husband and I really love playing these interactive relationship games, we’ve amassed quite a collection over the past year. These adult card games cover the gamut of relationship-focused discourse, whether PG questions aimed at learning more about one another’s love languages or NSFW prompts to help boost libido and spice things up in the bedroom.

Whichever route you go, I highly recommend investing in a few of these games for anyone wanting to learn more about their partner, share more about themselves, or, ideally, both. There are a lot of relationship games on the market, but we’ve rounded up our favorite five that are fun to play and just might lead to great sex!). Scroll through below to check out our favorite relationship card games to play with your partner this Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Let’s F*cking Date Let’s F*cking Date is the entry-level version of Serena Kerragin’s collection, but whether you’re on a first date or with your partner of over a decade, this game slaps (as Serena would say!). I’d give this game a PG-13 version, so it’s also fun to play with your friends or in groups. Check out the R-rated and X-rated versions here. Buy At Revolve $ 25 Free Shipping

Esther Perel Where Should We Begin Designed by relationship and sex expert Esther Perel, this conversation-sparking card game aims to help partners connect to one another via storytelling and narrative. The game has three playing elements: prompt cards, story cards, and tokens, and cards are color-coded, allowing you to tailor how sexy (or tame) the game gets. Example prompts include “when was the last time you cried?” and “a day I’ll never forget.” Buy At UncommonGoods $ 40 Free Shipping

What Do You Meme: Let’s Get Deep (After Dark Expansion) This spark-inducing card deck is separated into three different decks: “Ice Breaker,” “Deep,” and “Deeper.” This was one of my husband and I’s favorite games that we’ve played so far, and it was fun to switch between different levels. This is the After Dark Expansion deck, which means everything is pretty NSFW. We were surprised that some of the “Ice Breaker” cards asked more intimate questions like “When was the last time you watched porn?” and “have you ever been romantic with a partner’s sibling?” but there were plenty of milder questions included too. If you’re looking for a tamer version, I recommend opting for the original Let’s Get Deep Pack instead. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

We’re Not Really Strangers: Couple’s Edition We’re Not Really Strangers has a slew of interactive conversation card games, including a couple’s edition. The deck includes 150 cards and wildcards, featuring questions like “how would you describe the feeling of being in love in one word?” and prompts instructing the players to write each other a note and read it after the game is finished. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At UrbanOutfitters $ 22

Drunk In Love: A Drinking Game for Couples This adult drinking game is designed specifically with couples in mind. The Drunk in Love game was designed by a real-life couple during the COVID-19 lockdown and includes 99 cards prompting players to drink or spill details on questions. Some examples prompts include “say your first impression of your partner or drink,” and “give your partner a head rub or drink.“ Buy At Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At UncommonGoods $ 25

