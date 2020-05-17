Now’s a Great Time to Try Retinol. Here’s Where to Start

Retinol is one of those skin care ingredients that you see everywhere. From creams to serums to sheet masks, retinol is there to pack a powerful punch against aging, dark marks, and dullness. The only problem with retinol is that because of its power, it can be a bit irritating, especially if you’re spending time in the sun. But, if you take care of your skin and mind your sunscreen, a retinol treatment can help reveal younger, healthier looking skin in no time. We’ve rounded up some of the best-selling options for you to try out in your skin care routine.

FOR A SERUM

Eva Naturals Natural Vitamin A Retinol Serum The retinol in this serum helps with wrinkles, but also helps to promote collagen production and fight sun damage.but There’s also jojoba, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

FOR A MOISTURIZER

Medix 5.5 Retinol Cream with Ferulic Acid Made with black tea, aloe vera, and chamomile, this moisturizer can help target even sun damaged skin for a smoother complexion. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

FOR DEEP WRINKLES

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Serum If you have more deep set wrinkles, this is the serum for you. It helps to counteract the skin’s natural tendency to lose elasticity as you age. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

FOR A SHEET MASK

Shiseido Benefiance Pure Retinol Face Mask Yes, retinol can be put into a sheet mask. The concentrated serum that the mask is soaked in gives your skin a drink of moisture while helping to improve texture and fine lines. Buy on Sephora $ 70 Free Shipping

FOR AN OVERNIGHT CREAM

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer This is the nighttime moisturizer I use and I love it. It’s lightweight, even though it’s made for overnight use. It seals moisture in while delivering powerful retinol to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Buy on Target $ 29

FOR A FACE OIL

Drunk Elephant Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil Retinol combines with Blue Tansy and German Chamomile to create a luxurious face oil. It helps plump the skin and reduce the appearance of dark marks. Buy on Sephora $ 105

FOR A LUXURY OPTION

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic Acid + Retinol Brightening Serums can help penetrate your skin thanks to how concentrated they are. This serum has both ferulic acid and retinol to target wrinkles and dullness in the skin. Buy on Sephora $ 125

