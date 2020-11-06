This Reusable, Stainless Steel Nespresso Pod Will Save You Money, and Nature Too
I must admit, I am a bit of an espresso snob and an absolute stan for cappuccinos and lattes. When it comes to the choice of having a cup of coffee or a creamy latte, I’ll choose a latte any day. I wouldn’t even blink an eye when it came to shelling out money at my favorite coffee shop for that perfect barista latte. Unfortunately, that daily habit became too costly, so instead, I invested in a Nespresso capsule pod machine. Although I love my daily cuppa, I hated the amount of aluminum pod waste I was accumulating followed by the inconvenience of shipping the used pods back to Nespresso, so I decided to research reusable, planet-friendly alternatives to single-serve pods and discovered CAPMESSO Stainless Steel Nespresso Reusable Pod Capsule — I’ll never go back!
As someone that can’t last the day without at least one latte, let me tell you, this bad boy saved my life. Especially during the first weeks of quarantine lockdown — it was a complete life-saver. The pod is rated as one of the best reusable capsules for a few reasons. They are reusable and last up to 10 years, so you don’t have to keep buying pods. They are refillable, which allows passionate pod-coffee drinkers at home (like me) to use their fav freshly ground espresso or coffee of choice — which means you can also support your favorite coffee shop or local roaster.
The capsule is also eco-friendly since it’s made using 100% food-grade, non-toxic durable stainless steel. Each capsule comes equipped with a stainless steel lid and two silicone O rings for sealing, a handy brush to remove excess grounds, and a coffee spoon that enables you to scoop your espresso grounds right into the steel capsule. The capsules are also compatible with a wide range of machines, from Nespresso to De’Longhi and Breville.
After my first sip of this creamy and potent brew, I was hooked! The rich layer of crema that Nespresso pods are famous for had been achieved. I’m talking cafe-quality taste rich in oil, mellow and smooth without the hefty cost per cup.
