Let These Robot Vacuum and Mop Combos Do Your Dirty Work for You

Way back in the Dark Ages, cleaning your floors meant setting aside a solid chunk of your day to vacuum and mop by hand. Now, in the year 2022, you have options like robot vacuum and mop hybrids that suck up dirt and dust, followed by a solid wipe-down, with little to no effort on your end.

Robot vacuum mops are no joke: You can literally program the device to do your dirty work and then kick back on your couch while it gets down to it. Some are controlled by apps, so you can get the fun started while you’re at work or brunch and come home to a spotless house (or floors, at least). Others sync up with Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to start the cleaning action with the power of your voice.

Sure, you technically have to lift a finger to start the vacuum-mop combo, but that’s all the exertion involved here. Robot vacuum and mop combinations typically cost a little more than your average vacuum or robo vac but, really, the time you save not cleaning is invaluable.

With that in mind, check out these robot vacuum and mop combos. There’s a choice in the mix that’s just waiting to make your life easier.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac Robot Vacuum and Mop Down from $320 Got floors that need some serious cleaning? This robot vacuum and mop from Eufy can go for up to 2.5 hours before needing a recharge, giving it plenty of time to work its way around your floors. Real-time mapping lets you set boundaries from your phone. It even has drop-sensing and anti-collision tech, so you don’t have to stress about your new robot friend falling down your stairs. Buy at Amazon $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 This high-tech device creates a smart map of your home, allowing you to send it anywhere you want, whether it’s on a schedule or spur of the moment. The mop also features a precision spray, so you can target specific messes when the need strikes. Another cool feature? This robot empties itself into a bag that holds up to 60 days’ worth of cleanings, so you can check out for up to two months. Buy at Amazon $ 865 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum-Mop This vacuum-mop uses the power of dual spinning edge brushes, along with a rotating brush roll to really get into nooks and crannies in your floors. When it’s mopping time, it scrubs and cleans pretty much every hard surface while automatically detecting and avoiding softer stuff like carpets and area rugs. It even has a special cleaning solution that makes wood floors look nice and shiny. Buy at Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Feel like splashing out on a swanky robot vac and mop? The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is here for you. This vac-mop features AI object recognition and a 3D camera to ID objects in your home and work around them. That camera also doubles as a pet monitor, allowing you to keep tabs on Fido when you’re not home. The robot uses five layers of filtration to trap 99.99% of dust and then empties itself into a cleaning station. LiDAR sensors create accurate maps of your rooms that you can view and navigate from your phone. Buy at Amazon $ 960 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Samsung $ 1300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum and Mop The Coredy R750 is a popular choice at Amazon thanks to its relatively low price tag and powerful suction. This vac-mop is thin—less than three inches high—so it can easily slide under most couches and beds. It also features boost-intellect technology which automatically increases suction power when it detects carpet. The whole thing is controlled by an app. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

