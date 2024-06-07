This is How Hollywood Royalty Celebrates National Rosé Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s easy to think that rosé appreciation jumped the shark once merch emblazoned with “rosé all day” and “yes way rosé” flooded Home Goods and Etsy. But leave it to LA party planners to remind us why we fell in love with summer’s prettiest, tastiest, and somehow, most affordable drink in the first place. For Rosé Day LA, a blush colored party that falls on June 8, 2024 (National Rosé Day), lobster, caviar and oysters will be served—and plenty of rose will flow in just about every form, from Perrier-Jouët bubbly to froze to rose-inspired tequila and nonalcoholic iterations courtesy of French Bloom. No wonder Hollywood’s A-list turns out every year.

Held in the Santa Monica Mountains halfway between Malibu and Calabasas, this year’s fete will feature a DJ set by local hero Anderson .Paak (who will perform as DJ Pee .Wee with accompaniment by a trumpeter), endless flowers, and art installations, including an interactive work inspired by the Damian Hirst-designed butterfly logo that fronts the limited-production Lady A rose bottle.

If this year’s edition is anything like those of the past, the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend and Michael B. Jordan will temper libations with IV drips and massage—and bring a little something unexpected. Last year, Aaron Paul turned up in a pink suit to pour “Pinkman” cocktails (made with his own brand of mescal, of course). Another year, the unflappable and endlessly animated Jamie Foxx hopped on stage to hype the place as an hours-long impromptu MC. But even he wasn’t ready for a 20,000 rose petal drop that turned the Santa Monica Mountains into a romantic scene that not even the Bachelor franchise (filmed just down the road) could match.

Whether you join LA’s chicest homage to Rosé Day (tickets for the open bar event are available to the public here) or make one of your own, find 10 ways to celebrate summer’s most shippable libation—even if wine and/or liquor isn’t your thing, ahead.

Chateau Sainte Marguerite Symphonie 2022 Rosé Hints of citrus and white peach mingle in this ultralight cuvée from an award-winning French wine label that just launched in the US last year. True to the style of rosés produced in Provence, this wine is dry and fruity, thanks, in part, to cold fermentation, something that pushes the fruity properties of the grapes without extra sugar. Buy At Wine.com $ 26

Scaia Rosato 2023 It doesn’t get more romantic than a floral Italian rosé with a bit of a rebellious streak: this rosado is made with rondinella, a traditional grape variety usually reserved for blends. Cork a bottle of this floral number as an instant way to impress friends. Buy At Wine.com $ 14

J. Mourat, Fiefs Vendéens Rosé Collection Crisp and dry, this organic blend of pinot noir and gamay grapes tells just a sliver of the story. Due to a fault line that runs beneath the winery (located in France’s Loire Valley), an unusual mix of volcanic soils (rhyolite, quartz), purple schist and clay— contributes to a unique minerality that adds depth to the typical fruity/floral/acidic rosé profile. Buy At Cellae D’or $ 15

Don Julio Rosado Tequila Not a wine fan? Enter this unique tequila, a reposado turned rosado, thanks to a finishing process in which the liquor is aged in ruby port wine casks from northern Portugal’s wine region. The result is a gorgeous, pink-hued tequila that looks like rosé, but tastes like a caramel reposado with a hint of raspberry and strawberry. Mix it with agave and lime for a rosé-hued marg or sip it on the rocks—it’s smooth! Buy At Instacart $ 122 Free Shipping

Justin Rosé Central Coast 2023 Dry, fruity (we tasted apple and pear), a little herbal, this rosé from California’s central coast is made primarily with Syrah grapes. It’s a no-brainer that pairs well with just about any food you’d want to eat on a hot summer day. Buy At Justin $ 22

Pom Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice The easiest way to make frosé (Frozen rosé)? Try this recipe, which will be served to celebs at Rosé Day LA: Blend pomegranate juice, lemon juice and simple syrup for a festive drink without the hangover. Shop At Amazon $ Free Shipping

Haku Japanese Vodka For those who prefer to frosé the boozy way, add a freezer chilled, full bodied rosé (such as one made from pinot noir) and vodka. This Japanese option is made from rice and filtered through bamboo charcoal for a milder sip with a hint of sweetness. Buy At Total Wine $ 25

French Bloom Le Rosé It can be tough to find an alcohol-free bubbly that tastes good enough to drink. Somehow, this French producer cracked the code to develop a dry, sparkling rosé with all the bright effervescence, notes of red fruit, florals, acidity, and minerality of the real thing. Buy At Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Tipxy $ 33

Pasini San Giovanni Valtenesi Il Chiaretto Known for making award-winning rosés that sell out, Pasini San Giovanni (located in rocky Lombardy, Italy’s prime rosé producing region) executes a remarkable amount of work to make this Chiaretto (a blend of certified organic Groppello Barbera, Marzemino, and Sangiovese grapes) sing. Each variety is harvested at separate times, then rested for different durations before being separately pressed, and fermented in stainless. The result is a bright and beautiful balance of fruit, acid and minerality that tastes far more expensive than it is and compliments Mediterranean cuisine (thnk: seafood, white meat, veggies) or just summer night air under twinkle lights with friends. If that weren't enough, it’s produced by a certified organic, solar-powered, and carbon-neutral winemaker. Buy At Cellae D’or $ 23

MORE FROM SCOUTED: