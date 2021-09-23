The Best Running Shoes to Make You a 2021 Road Warrior

It’s officially fall. And, just a heads up, the cooler weather that comes with the changing seasons is absolutely perfect for hitting the roads and trails—without turning you into a sweaty beast.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a total newbie, you’ll need the proper footwear to tackle the miles ahead. That’s why now is the perfect time to find the best running shoes to see you through this season and beyond. Not sure where to start? These are the best running shoes of 2021. They offer stability, support, and even a little pizzazz, so you can live that road warrior life in comfort and style.

Brooks Ghost 14 Like to have a little extra pep in your step? The Brooks Ghost 14 is all about cushioning, so you can land softly on your feet and keep on moving with ease. These sneaks were specially designed for road running to help you pound the pavement regularly without fatigue. The Ghost 14s just so happen to be carbon neutral, so you’ll be doing the environment a solid, too. Shop at Amazon $ Shop at Zappos $

Tree Dasher Allbirds’ big selling point is that the company focuses on using natural materials for its footwear, and the Tree Dashers are no exception. These running shoes have an upper that’s made with super-strong eucalyptus tree fiber for a sturdy exterior that’ll hold up, run after run. A dual-density sugarcane midsole gives you extra support with each step. Choose from a range of cool color options, including Quartz, Thunder, and Diablo. Shop at Allbirds $

Saucony Endorphin Pro 2 Planning to get some 5Ks under your belt? The Endorphin Pro 2s are designed for speed, thanks to a lightweight carbon fiber plate and a next-level fit that’ll keep your focus on your time—not your feet. A snug heel fit and SpeedRoll technology help you effortlessly transition between steps. These sneaks come in a range of flashy colors, along with a more neutral black and white. Shop at Zappos $

New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11 If you know you’re going to put in some serious mileage this season, you need a sneaker that’s going to be up for the task. The Fresh Foam 880v11 is specially designed to be a workhorse shoe. It has a plush midsole to give you a soft, cushy feel every time you step, while a blown rubber outsole will last through the journeys ahead. A double jacquard mesh upper helps keep your feet from overheating. Shop at Amazon $ Shop at Zappos $

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Trail running is a different animal than hitting the road. And, if you know there are plenty of trails in your future, you need a shoe that’s up for taking on that rugged terrain. Nike’s Pegasus Trail 3 features React foam to give you responsive cushioning, along with some serious traction to help you stay on your feet while you venture over rocky areas. There’s also extra support around your midfoot for added stability. Shop at Nike $

4DFWD Shoes The 4DFWD is all about the midsole, which is crafted to keep you moving forward. The end result? A smoother transition while you stride, and more seamless output. These sneaks also have a knit upper to hug your feet while you run, while allowing enough airflow for breathability. Choose from black and white, all-black, or the can’t-miss-it signal green upper. Shop at adidas $

UA Hovr Mega Clone Running Shoes When you’re tracking your mileage, you want to know exactly how far you’ve come. These shoes make it more than easy for you. They connect to the UA MapMyRun app to log and analyze your running metrics while you pound the pavement. UA’s specialty HOVR tech gives you a specialized zero gravity feel to help you bound around out there without being weighed down. An external heel liner gives you a nice, secure fit so you don’t have to stress about sliding around. Shop at Under Armour $

Reebok Slip 2 Shoes When you have limited time for a run, you want to get into your shoes ASAP and go. Reebok’s Slip 2 sneakers have a cool slip-on design that lets you slide into them quickly, sans laces. A textured outsole helps you get a grip on uneven terrain, while a secure mesh upper gives you a comfy, breathable feel. Choose between a lighter boulder grey and darker essential grey. Shop at Reebok $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.