Grab Your Wallets—These Are Best Sales to Shop Right Now
BARGAIN HUNTIN’
At Scouted we take our deal-finding endeavors very seriously. After all, it’s our job to help you find the best products on the internet to score, uncover hidden gems to make your life easier (and that you probably wouldn’t have stumbled upon on your own), and of course, the best ways to save and spend your hard earn coin. Because of our extensive daily research, we’re usually privy to all the best sales going on at any point and time during the week, so we decided to go ahead and round them up for you so you can save your time scouring the web for sales and you know, live your life. You’re welcome!
From limited-time flash deals from big-box e-tailers like Amazon and Walmart to under-the-radar luxe labels offering limited-time site-wide sales, and beloved brands that almost never offer discounts, we’ve got you covered with the best sales going now online.
Amazon
- Roomba Robot Vacuums: 30 percent off select iRobot vacuums.
- Google Nest: 23 percent off the brand’s best-selling smart thermostats.
- FitBit: Take 20 percent off select smartwatches and fitness trackers.
- Blink: Take up to $150 off select security cameras.
Beauty
- Paula’s Choice: Take 15 percent off the entire site and get free shipping.
- Kate Sommerville: The annual Friends and Family sale means 20 percent off sitewide. Use code FAM20 at checkout to redeem.
- Coco & Eve: 20 percent off sitewide with Code: BALI20 (Min. Purchase of $50 Required).
Apparel
- Levi’s: is offering 3o percent off sitewide for a limited time.
- Verishop: is offering up to 40 percent off during their annual warehouse sale.
- Backcountry: Take 20 percent off select styles.
- Nordstrom Rack: Take an extra 40 percent off clearance.
- Revolve: The e-tailer recently restocked its sale sections with tons of designer and contemporary clothing.
- Huckberry: The online retailer's spring sale is still going strong.
Fitness & Lifestyle
- Lululemon MIRROR: Take $150 Off The Mirror + Free Shipping & Installation ($400 Total Savings) from April 18 - May 9.
- Lululemon: The “We Made Too Much” sale was just restocked.
Home
- Wayfair: The retailer’s annual Way Day sale is not until April 28, but you can already score tons of early deals.
- Our Place: The annual spring sale is here, which means you can score 20 percent off sitewide, including the Always Pan and Perfect Pot.
- Anthropologie: Take 20 percent off Mother’s Day gifts.
- Casper: Save up to 40 percent off select mattresses.
Sexual Health
- Lelo: Take 20 percent off select sex toys during their spring sale.
- Lovehoney: Take up to 50 percent off best-selling sex toys and accessories.
Office
NordVPN: Take 60 percent off select VPN plans.
Microsoft Office: Score a lifetime subscription to the entire 2021 Microsoft Office Professional Suite for just $50.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.