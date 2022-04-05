Infrared Sauna Blankets Are the Best Wellness Discovery I’ve Ever Made—Here Are the Best on the Market

I’ve always been drawn to the natural-high-inducing and toxin-releasing benefits of hopping in the sauna or steam room at the gym (they're especially soothing for my chronically-inflamed sinuses), but, unfortunately, I have a very low tolerance for feeling overheated and dizzy—especially when I’m half-naked and surrounded by other gym-goers doused in sweat. When I found out that at-home sauna blankets were actually a thing, I was thrilled to get my hands on one (I first tried HigherDOSE's Infrared Sauna Blanket, which I now use almost every day and absolutely swear by.)

These infrared sauna blankets are basically compact saunas resembling a giant sleeping bag that you can literally use while watching TV on the couch, meditating, and even lying in your bed. These detoxifying sauna blankets are engineered with infrared technology and emit spa-level far-infrared light as well as heat energy to emulate the effects of a full-body sauna. When emitted, the heat energy works to help boost your heart rate and overall blood circulation (just like when you’re working out or having sex), which in turn helps the body release feel-good neurotransmitters, like dopamine and serotonin, which also function as natural pain-killers and give the feeling of a natural high.

One of the main reasons I was dying to get my hands on a sauna blanket is because they also help to "trick" the body that it's working out due to the elevated body heat, which can help you burn calories without even moving—game-changer! And frankly, anything that says it just might help me burn calories without actually having to move my body is bound to spike my interest. One of the best things about sauna blankets is that because your head is not exposed to the infrared light and accelerated heat, you don't get that overwhelming light-headedness that can happen at a spa or gym sauna. In fact, all I personally feel after my at-home sauna session is a natural high and overwhelming sense of calm. I genuinely look forward to using mine every single time.

Now, while I'm pretty loyal to my HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna blanket, there are plenty of highly-rated options on the market to choose from—many of which are a bit more affordable. If you're looking to invest in your wellness or are just looking for a natural high without having to go on a five-mile run to get those endorphins flowing, scroll through below to check out the best sauna blankets on the market.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket HigherDOSE's sauna blanket really does give me a natural high as promised, and I feel like my anxiety is much more manageable when I use it consistently. Even my fiance can tell when I’ve used the blanket because I’m much calmer and less irritable for the remainder of the day post-sauna session (so yes, he’s now a fan too!). Buy at HigherDOSE $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

REVIIV Far Infrared Sauna Blanket According to the brand, one 30-minute session in this far infrared sauna blanket can burn up to 600 calories (for reference a 30-minute jog burns around 300 calories). Plus, the infrared heat is seven times more detoxifying than normal heat. "I use this as part of my post-workout routine. I do 30 minutes on 75 - 80C and it feels amazing. I read that infrared saunas can help you burn more calories so I like to use it after cardio and strength training to keep that metabolic burn going. This sauna blanket is roomy, and heats up fairly quickly," wrote one five-star Amazon reviewer. Buy at Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vanell Far Infrared Sauna Blanket If you're looking for a budget-friendly infrared sauna blanket, Vanell's makes a great one for just under $170. It's equipped with both front and back heat and is designed with built-in safety features as well. "I’ve used other sauna bags in spas with what I thought were decent results. Well let me tell you—this one puts those to shame. It came with a big pack of liners which was unexpected," one Amazon shopper wrote. Buy at Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AYNEFY Far In-frared Sauna Blanket For just under $100 (it's on sale right now), you can score this detoxifying infrared sauna blanket. It features all the same premium specs you expect including customizable temperature and time settings, but for a fraction of the price. "Honestly amazing for the price!! So happy with this purchase. I can’t speak to durability because I've only used a couple of times, but at the price point, I’m so happy with it. It heats up quickly, and so relaxing. I use for quick muscle recovery from workouts and lymphatic drainage/ detox. It’s like 20 minute sessions of heaven, without having to walk to the spa for an infared sauna session," wrote one Amazon reviewer who called it "a quarantine purchase you won't regret." Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket MiHIGH's premium infrared sauna blanket is most similar to HigherDOSE's blanket—price point included. It's designed with a durable faux leather outer and waterproof, non-toxic inner, along with a convenient carrying bag for travel. “I’m addicted. I get the same feeling as a normal infrared sauna— and it fits on my bed” one reviewer said. Buy at MiHigh $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

