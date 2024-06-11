Skip the Monthly Spa Fees and Invest in a Home Sauna Instead

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it be a traditional dry, steam, or infrared sauna, research indicates that the well-known sweat-inducing wellness modality is scientifically proven to offer a lofty list of proven health-boosting benefits beyond just detoxing and reducing excess water retention. From lowering cardiovascular disease risk to fighting inflammation and even helping reduce the symptoms of certain mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, sweating it out in the sauna can do both the mind and body some serious good. Naturally, everyone should consult with a health professional before embarking on their sauna journey, but for most of us, the positive benefits of regular sauna use are well established, anecdotally and scientifically.

Wellness experts and doctors also agree. “Sauna bathing (especially infrared saunas) offers many benefits, including improving heart health by decreasing blood pressure, mimicking exercise, promoting relaxation, and providing relief for pain relief for sore muscles,” says multi-specialist physician Dr. Azza Halim. Dr Halim also says that some people see an improvement in sleep and stress when using the sauna as little as once or twice a week. While Dr. Halim underscores the adage that not all at-home saunas are created equal, full-sized home saunas tend to offer benefits that are more on par with the level you’d find from a professional option compared to sauna blankets and sauna tents.

While I’m not an MD or wellness expert by any stretch of the imagination, I can certainly say that for myself, that regular use of at-home sauna solutions (I own the Heat Healer Energy Sauna and several sauna blankets that I still use despite the pricier investment) has reaped significant benefits that are worth the initial, up-front investments to purchase and in-home floor real estate. I’ve noticed improved sleep in both length and quality, reduced stress, and less swelling and bloat due to improved circulation and lymphatic function since I started incorporating at-home sauna use in my wellness routine.

Many gyms, spas, and wellness studios are equipped with communal saunas, but if you’re like me and not exactly keen on sitting in a confined 110-degree box half-naked with strangers, it’s not always the most alluring option, to say the least. While in-home saunas used to be reserved for A-listers and the top 1 percent, thanks to new advancements making the high-quality materials and technology in saunas cheaper than ever, they’re more accessible—and relatively affordable—than ever before.

Of course, you could always dip your toes in the at-home sauna waters by investing in a decidedly more wallet-friendly and space-saving infrared sauna blanket (usually priced between $300 to $600), but if you’re looking for a truly spa-like experience except in the comfort of your home, all sauna blanket-like options have their limits. While full-sized at-home saunas are typically higher than $500, working within those expectations, you’d be surprised at how approachable some of the prices are—especially for some of the more easy-to-set-up portable or storable options.

If you have the budget and the space in your home to invest in a full-size home sauna but aren’t sure how to navigate the search for the best one, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through below to check out some of the best home saunas on the market that’ll save you money in the long run.

Sun Home Saunas 1-Person Infrared Sauna If you’re looking for a compact single-person infrared sauna that can fit in a reasonably wide uninhabited corner or nook, this Sun Home Saunas option may be the perfect fit. The sauna is engineered with the brand’s clinically proven patented infrared sauna heaters, which emit concentrated levels of FAR infrared heat. It also features superior EMF/ELF blocking technology to shield against electromagnetic field exposure. The doctor-designed infrared sauna is also equipped with a few innovative bonus features, including deluxe built-in speakers, Bluetooth functionality, and medical-grade LED lights. Pros: Lowest electromagnetic field exposure in the industry, according to the brand.

Built-in sound system and Bluetooth functionality.

Relatively compact design that can fit into smaller homes.

Limited lifetime warranty—seven years on wood and cabinetry and three years for controls.

Simple assembly—no nails, tools, etc. required to put together (reviewers say it takes between one to two hours to assemble).

Reviewers rave about the excellent customer service.

Aesthetically-pleasing design. Cons: One person only

Not portable, so you must make space for it in your home. Buy At Sun Home Saunas $ 5300 Free Shipping

Plunge Indoor or Outdoor Sauna If you’re looking for a full-sized traditional Finnish sauna that can withstand the elements—indoor or outdoor—Plunge’s spacious sauna is an excellent choice. The two-person sauna is designed with high ceilings, flip-up benches for extra space and workout equipment, an ergonomic backrest, and a built-in air vent for airflow. Using the Plunge app, you can also control the sauna from anywhere on your phone, which is perfect for pre-heating the sauna before you enter, which can take up to 30 minutes. Pros: Spacious design, allowing for two people.

Foldable seats that allow you to bring in yoga or fitness equipment if desired.

Built-in air vent for customizable airflow.

Indoor and outdoor design constructed with weather-resistant materials.

Can be controlled using a smartphone with Plunge app.

Available in two sizes.

Assembly takes about two to three hours with two people.

White Glove assembly service available.

24-month warranty with the option to expand it.

Financing available. Cons:: Not suitable for smaller spaces.

Not an infrared sauna.

Assembly requires tools.

Some reviewers mention that they wish the benches were wider. Buy At Plunge $ 11990 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dynamic Infrared FAR Infrared Sauna This full-sized yet reasonably compact FAR infrared sauna is roomy enough for two people or a single person with extra space to stretch, move, and even exercise. The ultra-low EMF and eco-friendly infrared sauna utilizes Canadian Hemlock planks and reaches temperatures up to 140 degrees. The value sauna also includes features such as Bluetooth functionality, an interior chromotherapy lighting system for reading, and interior and exterior control panels, and it only takes about 20 minutes to heat up. Pros: Fits two people.

Equipped with reading lights.

Reviews mention easy and quick assembly.

Great value.

Heats up quickly.

Aesthetically-pleasing. Cons:: Maximum heat is 140 degrees (which most reviewers say is plenty).

Reviewers report that heating boards get very hot, so be careful when leaning back.

The warranty package costs extra.

Indoor only. Buy At Wayfair $ 2100 Free Shipping

HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna HigherDOSE’s Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna is the ultimate luxury investment for instantly turning any room or home gym into a bona fide spa. The infrared spa features low EMF carbon and ceramic heaters, a premium entertainment system, chromotherapy lights to help boost collagen production for a radiant glow, and three sets of waves for the ultimate detox (FAR, MID, and NEAR). At the time of publishing, HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna is back-ordered for about a month, but this sauna is absolutely worth the wait. Pros: Comes in two sizes: two-person and three-person.

Has three types of waves: FAR, NEAR, and MID.

Spacious design.

Chromotherapy (light therapy).

Removable interior bench for stretching, exercising, etc.

Option to add a red light and an extra heater at an additional cost.

Five-year limited warranty.

Features a ceramic compound that helps purify the air. Cons:: Frequently sells out due to popularity.

Return and exchange policy only gives you 30 days, and the sauna must be unused in the box. Buy At HigherDOSE $ 8000 Free Shipping

Almost Heaven Audra 4-Person Traditional Steam Sauna For those in the market for a traditional steam sauna, Almost Heaven’s four-person Audra model is a solid choice. The Audra sauna features a canopy-style barrel design and best-in-class features, including an anti-rot treatment to ensure durability, weather- and mold-resistant wood construction, and two opposite-facing benches with the option to recline. This sauna can be used indoors or outdoors, and the unique circular shape gives you slightly more flexibility when it comes to finding a good spot for it in your home or backyard. Pros: Unique barrel-style design.

Indoor or outdoor.

Antimicrobial and mold-resistant.

Fits four people comfortably.

LED Lighting.

Reviewers mention it’s easy to assemble (about three to five hours). Cons:: Limited and unclear warranty that varies by each part.

Requires an electrician to install before use. Buy At Wayfair $ 5775

Heat Healer Triple Threat Technology Energy Sauna If you’re looking for a more affordable, adjustable, and small-space-friendly sauna that harnesses not only infrared heat but also PEMF technology and red light therapy, I can’t recommend Heat Healer’s Triple Threat Energy Sauna enough. While it’s not going to give you a fully immersed experience, in my opinion, it comes pretty darn close. The sleek and foldable dome design allows you to hide it when you’re not using it easily, but even when it’s out, it’s far from an eyesore. There are other dome-style saunas on the market, but Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna gives you the most bang for your buck. Pros: Harness infrared heat, PEMF technology, and red light therapy.

Sleek, foldable design.

Portable

No assembly required.

Aesthetically-pleasing.

Ver low EMF levels

Five-year limited warranty.

Lifetime trade-in policy. Cons:: Often sells out.

Faux leather exterior is not resistant to cat scratching. Buy At Heat Healer $ 1750 Free Shipping

HIGOSPRO 600D Canvas Full Size Steam Sauna Box While portable steam sauna boxes and tents won’t offer quite the same benefits as a full-sized sauna, they’re a great alternative for those with smaller spaces and budgets. This collapsible, canvas-made pop-up sauna features a high-capacity steam stainless steel generator so you can enjoy your sauna session without interruption. It’s also designed with a touchscreen and remote for ease of use and a sturdy zipper for easy stowing when not in use. Pros: Under $200.

Portable and easy-to-store canvas design.

Rust-proof stainless steel tubing design (many similar models are constructed from plastic).

Nine heat levels.

Heats up in under 10 minutes.

Easy assembly.

Water-resistant canvas. Cons:: Only utilizes steam therapy.

Not as durable as other saunas.

Limited warranty. Buy At Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: