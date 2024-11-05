Skip the Monthly Spa Fees and Invest in a Home Sauna Instead

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it be a traditional dry, steam, or infrared sauna, research indicates that the well-known sweat-inducing wellness modality is scientifically proven to offer a lofty list of proven health-boosting benefits beyond just detoxing and reducing excess water retention. From lowering cardiovascular disease risk to fighting inflammation and even helping reduce the symptoms of certain mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, sweating it out in the sauna can do both the mind and body some serious good. Naturally, everyone should consult with a health professional before embarking on their sauna journey, but for most of us, the positive benefits of regular sauna use are well established, anecdotally and scientifically.

Wellness experts and doctors also agree. “Sweating it out in a sauna can help detox your body, improve your skin health, and even give relief from minor aches and pains,” Dr. Raj Dasgupta, Chief Medical Advisor for Fortune Recommends Health tells The Daily Beast. “They can also promote relaxation, reduce stress, and boost circulation. Just remember to use them in moderation, stay hydrated, and if you’ve got health concerns, talk to your doctor before you purchase an at-home sauna,” he says. He also underscored the adage that not all at-home saunas are created equal, and different types of saunas may be beneficial for different health concerns and lifestyle factors.

Steam Saunas

“Steam saunas have higher humidity because water is poured over hot rocks to create steam, and might be better for those with respiratory issues.”

Dry Saunas

“Dry saunas have low humidity and are better for those who prefer having intense heat without much moisture. Although, both dry and steam saunas offer similar health benefits.”

Infrared Saunas

“Infrared saunas may help to stimulate collagen production and are reported to have benefits such as smoother and more youthful skin.”

While I’m not an MD or wellness expert by any stretch of the imagination, I can certainly say that for myself, that regular use of at-home sauna solutions (I own the Heat Healer Energy Sauna and several sauna blankets that I still use despite the pricier investment) has reaped significant benefits that are worth the initial, up-front investments to purchase and in-home floor real estate. I’ve noticed improved sleep in both length and quality, reduced stress, and less swelling and bloat due to improved circulation and lymphatic function since I started incorporating at-home sauna use in my wellness routine.

Many gyms, spas, and wellness studios are equipped with communal saunas, but if you’re like me and not exactly keen on sitting in a confined 110-degree box half-naked with strangers, it’s not always the most alluring option, to say the least. While in-home saunas used to be reserved for A-listers and the top 1 percent, thanks to new advancements making the high-quality materials and technology in saunas cheaper than ever, they’re more accessible—and relatively affordable—than ever before.

Of course, you could always dip your toes in the at-home sauna waters by investing in a decidedly more wallet-friendly and space-saving infrared sauna blanket (usually priced between $300 to $600), but if you’re looking for a truly spa-like experience except in the comfort of your home, all sauna blanket-like options have their limits. While full-sized at-home saunas are typically higher than $500, working within those expectations, you’d be surprised at how approachable some of the prices are—especially for some of the more easy-to-set-up portable or storable options.

If you have the budget and the space in your home to invest in a full-size home sauna but aren’t sure how to navigate the search for the best one, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through below to check out some of the best home saunas on the market that’ll save you money in the long run.

Sun Home Saunas 1-Person Infrared Sauna If you’re looking for a compact single-person infrared sauna that can fit in a reasonably wide uninhabited corner or nook, this Sun Home Saunas option may be the perfect fit. The sauna is engineered with the brand’s clinically proven patented infrared sauna heaters, which emit concentrated levels of FAR infrared heat. It also features superior EMF/ELF blocking technology to shield against electromagnetic field exposure. The doctor-designed infrared sauna is also equipped with a few innovative bonus features, including deluxe built-in speakers, Bluetooth functionality, and medical-grade LED lights. Pros:Cons: Buy At Sun Home Saunas $ 5300 Free Shipping

Plunge Indoor or Outdoor Sauna If you’re looking for a full-sized traditional Finnish sauna that can withstand the elements—indoor or outdoor—Plunge’s spacious sauna is an excellent choice. The two-person sauna is designed with high ceilings, flip-up benches for extra space and workout equipment, an ergonomic backrest, and a built-in air vent for airflow. Using the Plunge app, you can also control the sauna from anywhere on your phone, which is perfect for pre-heating the sauna before you enter, which can take up to 30 minutes. Pros:Cons:: Buy At Plunge $ 11990 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Dynamic Infrared FAR Infrared Sauna This full-sized yet reasonably compact FAR infrared sauna is roomy enough for two people or a single person with extra space to stretch, move, and even exercise. The ultra-low EMF and eco-friendly infrared sauna utilizes Canadian Hemlock planks and reaches temperatures up to 140 degrees. The value sauna also includes features such as Bluetooth functionality, an interior chromotherapy lighting system for reading, and interior and exterior control panels, and it only takes about 20 minutes to heat up. Pros:Cons:: Buy At Wayfair $ 2100 Free Shipping

HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna HigherDOSE’s Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna is the ultimate luxury investment for instantly turning any room or home gym into a bona fide spa. The infrared spa features low EMF carbon and ceramic heaters, a premium entertainment system, chromotherapy lights to help boost collagen production for a radiant glow, and three sets of waves for the ultimate detox (FAR, MID, and NEAR).At the time of publishing, HigherDOSE Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna is back-ordered for about a month, but this sauna is absolutely worth the wait. Pros:Cons:: Buy At HigherDOSE $ 8000 Free Shipping

Almost Heaven Audra 4-Person Traditional Steam Sauna For those in the market for a traditional steam sauna, Almost Heaven’s four-person Audra model is a solid choice. The Audra sauna features a canopy-style barrel design and best-in-class features, including an anti-rot treatment to ensure durability, weather- and mold-resistant wood construction, and two opposite-facing benches with the option to recline. This sauna can be used indoors or outdoors, and the unique circular shape gives you slightly more flexibility when it comes to finding a good spot for it in your home or backyard. Pros:Cons:: Buy At Wayfair $ 5775

Heat Healer Triple Threat Technology Energy Sauna If you’re looking for a more affordable, adjustable, and small-space-friendly sauna that harnesses not only infrared heat but also PEMF technology and red light therapy, I can’t recommend Heat Healer’s Triple Threat Energy Sauna enough. While it’s not going to give you a fully immersed experience, in my opinion, it comes pretty darn close. The sleek and foldable dome design allows you to hide it when you’re not using it easily, but even when it’s out, it’s far from an eyesore. There are other dome-style saunas on the market, but Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna gives you the most bang for your buck. Pros:Cons:: Buy At Heat Healer $ 1750 Free Shipping

HIGOSPRO 600D Canvas Full Size Steam Sauna Box While portable steam sauna boxes and tents won’t offer quite the same benefits as a full-sized sauna, they’re a great alternative for those with smaller spaces and budgets. This collapsible, canvas-made pop-up sauna features a high-capacity steam stainless steel generator so you can enjoy your sauna session without interruption. It’s also designed with a touchscreen and remote for ease of use and a sturdy zipper for easy stowing when not in use. Pros:Cons:: Buy At Amazon $ 180 Free Returns | Free Shipping

