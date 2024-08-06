Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Walk through the hair care aisle of any drugstore, and you’ll probably notice that most brands now offer scalp products in their lineup. Scalp scrubs, exfoliants, and massagers have become equally as popular as essential hair products like shampoos and conditioners—and for good reason. After all, your scalp is skin, so it only makes sense that we need to keep it exfoliated, cleansed, and moisturized like with the skin on our face. While often overlooked, the scalp is the canvas for healthy hair, and ensuring it’s cared for is just as important as tending to your tresses.

Scalp scrubs, scalp exfoliants, and scalp massagers not only help exfoliate the scalp, getting rid of product buildup, oil, and dead skin, but they also can help increase blood flow, which may help with a slew of hair concerns, including dandruff and promoting hair regrowth. “Using a scalp exfoliator helps keep hair follicles healthy, which is required for hair growth,” explains Board-certified NYC cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green. Like the pores on your face, your hair follicles can also get clogged, inhibiting normal hair growth and contributing to itchiness and a flaky scalp.

Just like facial exfoliating formulas, there are two main types of scalp exfoliators: physical exfoliants, including scrubs and massagers, and chemical exfoliants, which are typically formulated with beta hydroxy acids (BHAs). The grainy texture of a physical exfoliant (e.g., scrubs and massagers) is excellent for removing product buildup. In contrast, a chemical exfoliant (liquid BHA-based treatments) may be preferable for folks with sensitive scalps, as it’s less abrasive on the skin.

Whether you have a sensitive scalp or not, Green recommends starting slow when incorporating a scalp exfoliant into your routine. “Overuse can lead to increased irritation and damage to scalp health. Scalp exfoliation should only be used twice weekly and should be applied directly to the scalp, and not the hair strands,” she says. She also underscores the importance of hydrating after exfoliation (again, just like the skin on your face!) to ensure proper moisture levels. Scroll through below to check out our favorite derm-approved scalp exfoliators.

Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Scrub Formulated with salicylic acid and a rice-based exfoliant, this quick-fix detox treatment combines the best of both worlds—giving you an intense scrub with the benefit of a lightweight texture. Plus, it’s safe for color-treated hair. Oh, and don’t worry—this doesn’t smell anything like vinegar! Buy At Amazon $ 38 Buy At Ulta $ 38

Keranique Scalp Therapy Manual Massager This manual hand-held scalp massager can be used on wet or dry hair to help stimulate blood flow and decongest clogged follicles for improved hair regrowth and dandruff control. The gentle scalp brush and massager is designed for tender heads, making it a great choice for sensitive scalps. Buy At Amazon $ 15

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub This chemical exfoliant is suitable for all hair types and is rich in lactic acid for gentle exfoliation. It is also infused with nourishing marula and mongongo oils, making it the perfect cocktail for soothing a distressed scalp. The thin nozzle applicator helps apply the product quickly and evenly, and it can be used on the body, too. Buy At Sephora $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

True Glow by Conair Hair Scalp Massager With Detangling Comb This battery-operated massager is a triple threat. The multipurpose scalp exfoliator is designed with three different speed settings for massage, includes a removable silicone detangling comb, and it can be used on the scalp and body. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Act+Acre Cold Processed BHA Salicylic Acid Scalp Exfoliator Act & Acre’s concentrated scalp exfoliator is formulated with 0.15 percent salicylic acid to decongest and peppermint oil to boost circulation for hair growth. This 15-minute pre-shampoo treatment also helps eliminate dandruff and excess oil without compromising the skin barrier. Buy At Dermstore $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NatureLab Tokyo Clarifying 2-in-1 Shampoo and Scalp Scrub Most scalp products are intended to be used prior to shampoo, but NatureLab Tokyo’s award-winning scrub actually works as a two-in-one, so you can skip your shampoo and save some time. Formulated with sugar crystals and scalp-balancing sake water, this hyaluronic acid-infused exfoliant is the ultimate multitasker. Buy At Ulta $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hers Detox Scalp Scrub Hers’ soothing salicylic acid scalp scrub clarifies and exfoliates without being overly abrasive or irritating. It contains aloe vera to help counterpart any irritation while also keeping flakes and itchiness at bay. Plus, its botanical garden scent will mentally transport you to the spa. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

