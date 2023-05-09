10 Self-Care Items to Shop For Mental Health Month

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve had a stressful week at work or simply want to take some time for yourself, there’s no better time than Mental Health Month to take a few small actionable steps towards prioritizing your self-care that can make a big difference. No, we’re not talking about treating yourself to a massage or facial (although those are great options!), but instead, we’ve rounded up more tangible items for yourself that can be used at home on a daily basis.

Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite self-care items you can use to enhance the quality of your everyday life from weighted stuffed animals to journaling notebooks.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask Opt for this silk eye mask to help you get some quality sleep. Not only does it protect your eyes from any unwanted light, but the silk fabric minimizes friction and prevents creases around the eyes so you wake up looking and feeling your best. Buy At Brooklinen $ 29

HUGIMALS Sam The Sloth Large Weighted Stuffed Animal At first glance, it may look like this weighted stuffed animal is for kids, but no, it’s for everyone (adults included!). Using deep touch pressure these four and a half pound stuffed animals help promote the body’s relaxation response which can reduce feelings of anxiety and stress. Choose between Emory the Elephant, Darby the Bear, Charlie the Puppy, and Sam the Sloth to keep right on your bed for some nighttime comfort when that anxiety kicks in. Buy At Amazon $ 64 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream Commiting to a skincare routine can not only do wonders for your skin, but it’s also a great way to incorporate a soothing, self-care routine into your daily schedule. We love Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream because it’s formulated with growth peptides, amino acids, and pygmy water lily, helping to combat dryness while also lifting and firming the skin with continued use. Buy At Sephora $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Ulta $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Daily Portable Pill Organizer & Case It’s important to keep your medicine and/or vitamins and supplements close to you (so you remember to actually take them)—especially as you travel. This daily pill organizer can help you remember to take your meds on time and helps prevent that dreaded scenario when you can’t remember if you’ve already taken them or not. With eight compartments, this portable pill case can keep medications separate and organized so you can take them when the time comes. Buy At Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beloved Bath Lavender Gift Set Lavender is a fragrance known to be soothing and relaxing, making it a helpful aromatherapy tool when you want to unwind. This gift set includes a soy candle, body butter, and a heart shaped soap bar with that familiar fragrance to help instill feelings of peace and calm as you shower and bathe in the morning or at night. Buy At Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jiggys Saw Luxury Puzzle When it’s time to turn the phone off, opt for a jigsaw puzzle to divert your attention elsewhere for a few minutes. This 450-piece puzzle of the New York City skyline is ideal for those who want a puzzle that’ll not only last them weeks, but also give them a final product they can display in their home. Jiggy comes with tools to preserve the puzzles so all of your hard work wasn’t a waste and there’s something tangible to show for it. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Moleskine Classic Notebook Taking a few minutes out of your busy day to pop open this notebook and jot down your thoughts can really help calm the nerves. With 240 lined pages, there’s enough room to reflect on your day, engage in specific thought-provoking prompts, and write down reminders for yourself with this timeless notebook. Journaling is a great way to get everything stuck in your brain down into a tangible form so you can process it and move forward. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brooks Running Hyperion Max Shoes Exercise is one of the best self-care activities you can engage in not only for your body, but also your mind. These shoes are great for runners and walkers alike with its Rapid Roll technology that promotes effortless transition between steps and DNA Flash cushioning that helps propel you forward. They are available in three colorways (blue, black, and pink) and in women’s sizes 5 to 12. Buy At Brooks Running $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

White Barn Champagne Toast Candle Set the mood or ground yourself by lighting a candle when it’s time to relax. With notes of bubbly champagne, sparkling berry, sweet orange, and essential oils, this candle will delight your nostrils with its pleasant fragrance while giving any room a cozy and comfortable feeling. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Slipper Cozy up on the couch in your new favorite pair of slippers made from Australian shearling to keep your feet warm and comfortable. The slip-on design makes it easy to take them on and off while the moisture-wicking fibers absorb any unwanted moisture to keep your feet cool and dry. They’re so cozy, they almost feel like a foot massage every time you step foot in one. Buy At Zappos $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

