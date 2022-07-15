The Best Facial Self-Tanners to Help You Fake a Post-Vacation Glow Without Clogging Your Pores

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In 2022, having an enviable bronzed look for the summer can be achieved in a multitude of ways that won’t lead to premature aging or skin cancer. Whereas self-tanner horror stories were once common, nowadays, there are mists, lotions, drops, serums, overnight masks, and pretty much everything under the sun readily available to make your dream summer tan come to life.

If you’re a self-tanner novice that is just now warming up to the idea of experimenting with it, it’s important to know there’s a big difference between the self-tanner you use for your body and self-tanner for your face. Simply put: you wouldn’t use the same products you use for your body on your face, right? And as your money maker, you want to use nothing but the very best when it comes to the products you use for your visage—no room for error here!

Luckily, we’ve done the research and testing to bring you the very best self-tanners for your face that will give you a natural glow—without the fuss, blotchiness, or clogged pores. Even for self-tanner pros, trial and error can be part of the self-tanning process when you don’t know what product to purchase. There is a slew of things to consider when it comes to picking out the right self-tanner for your face and skin type—especially if you’re acne-prone or oily. After all, what good is a sun-kissed glow if your skin breaks out because of it? Read on for the best options for face self-tanners that’ll give you a perfect glow year-round.

Vita Liberata Heavenly Tanning Elixir Untinted This luscious cocoa-scented tanning elixir is hydrating and untinted. Vita Liberata’s self-tan melts into your skin, leaving you the most natural-looking bronzed look that develops over 72 hours. Since it’s made with organic ingredients including Ginkgo Biloba and Squalane, this mix is great to apply to your body and skin. Buy at Dermstore $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops This Tan-Luxe concentrate is as easy as putting on your daily moisturizer because that’s exactly what you’re doing. The Face transforms any moisturizer, serum, or face oil into a custom self-tanner—all you have to do is mix in one to four drops, depending on the color you want. It’s formulated with Raspberry Seed Oil, which moisturizes and conditions, and Aloe Vera. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops These self-tanning drops can be used on both your face and body. They were developed to work with your unique skin tone to visibly brighten, reduce redness, and even tone. Depending on the number of drops you use, you’ll see a darker shade appear when you mix it with your moisturizer, serum, or foundation. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self-Tanner A rule of thumb for any self-tan application? Exfoliation is the key to a smooth, streak-free bronzed look. These Glow Pads from Dr. Dennis Gross get both jobs done in one fell swoop by exfoliating with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids while also depositing a natural-looking dose of color. With this acid exfoliation, you’ll notice tightened pores and the elimination of blackheads. Buy at SpaceNK $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Violet Grey $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist The St. Tropez face mist is great for when you want to spray and go, without ever having to use your hands to blend. All you need is a simple spritz over or under your makeup and let it settle in, a natural-looking glow to develop in no time. Another bonus? It contains the dreamiest skincare ingredients such as Hibiscus extract—which is packed with vitamin C—and green mandarin water that energizes your complexion. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Coola Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum This top-rated Coola face serum is another skincare meets self-tan gem. Infused with argan oil and hyaluronic acid, this product is not really different from any regular serum you use. Apply it after cleansing and before washing your face in your nighttime skincare routine or use it during the day under your makeup. The lightweight serum also has a natural piña colada scent. Buy at Amazon $ 54 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Dermstore $ 54 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sol by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Self-Tanning Drops These self-tanning drops work similarly to similar formulas on the market but differ in its ingredients. It’s derived from natural sugars, making a concentrated serum to mix in with your moisturizer. The oil-free formula is lightweight and easily blends into your skin for a long-lasting tan. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tarte Cosmetics Brazilliance Overnight Self-Tanner Mask This self-tanner is the overnight hack you need when you have no time to spare. It literally gets the job done as you sleep, what could be better than that?! To use, prep your skin with a thorough cleanse and then apply the coconut-scented mask. Packed with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil, it will gently seep into your skin, with the longer you leave it on, the better. And you won’t have to worry about staining your pillows, this stain-free clear gel formula is key. Buy at Sephora $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops Perhaps you’re not ready to commit to a facial self-tanner just yet—that doesn’t mean you can’t still get the summer bronze you’re looking for. Suitable for all skin types, this Drunk Elephant bronzing serum incorporates a blend of oils and vitamin F to balance the skin’s healthy barrier, all while it tops it off with a gorgeous summer bronzed glow. It’s also loved by dermatologists because of how nourishing its formula is. Using platinum peptides, this serum will also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at SpaceNK $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

