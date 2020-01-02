Save Your Muscles and Money With This Discount on TriggerPoint’s Best-Selling Foam Rollers
There’s something about the winter that makes muscles feel more sore than usual (cold weather, no sunlight, you know). Maybe you’re starting a resolution to get to the gym or maybe you woke up today and realized you made a bit more noise getting out of bed than usual. Whatever it is, it’s time to invest in a foam roller. These cylinders may look like arbitrary exercise equipment, but they just may be the key to staying limber in 2020.
Right now, Amazon is marking down a handful of best-selling options from top-tier brand TriggerPoint. Massage your tight hamstrings and calves with their best-selling GRID foam roller. Work out that knot in your shoulder with their massage ball. Give your quads some attention with their GRID STK handheld roller. Use their CORE foam roller for an even more durable massage. Each foam roller even comes with access to instructional videos so you don’t hurt yourself while trying to help yourself. Options abound, you can make your day a little less achy by investing in one of these rollers while they’re on sale.
13" TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
26" TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Foam Massage Ball
TriggerPoint CORE Multi-Density Solid Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID STK Handheld Foam Roller
