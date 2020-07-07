Best-Selling Korean Skincare Is on Sale on Amazon
Skin care isn’t something you may be focusing on right now, since you’re not really seeing many other people. But that makes it a great time to experiment with new brands and products you’ve never used before. I first discovered NeoGen when looking for toner at Sephora. The Korean skincare brand is known mostly for its Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads, which are serum-soaked pads you wipe across your face. They come in a handful of different strengths and uses, which cater to a wide range of skin concerns. Right now, Amazon is discounting a ton of NeoGen skincare, including those pads and other products that can help give your skin a boost.
Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads, Wine: These pads are soaked with an exfoliating serum and packed with ingredients to help brighten and clear skin. The wine option is for firmer, tighter skin.
Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads, Wine
Real Fresh Foam: This gentle cleanser is made from 100% real cranberries and helps to revitalize tired and dull skin.
Real Fresh Foam
Super Shiny Aqua Capsule Mask: The hyaluronic acid aqua capsule ampoule and moisture aqua serum mix to create a powerful mask serum to give you glowy, moisturized skin.
Super Shiny Aqua Capsule Mask
