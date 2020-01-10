Best-Selling Oster Air Fryers Are Up to 23% Off During Amazon’s One-Day Deal
When it comes to cooking gadgets, nothing is trendier than the air fryer (maybe the Instant Pot, but we all knew about that already, right?). Air fryers use convection heat to cook food fast without the use of oil to get crispy, tender results. Right now, a couple of best-selling models from Oster are on sale on Amazon for today only.
The Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer has a titanium-infused coating to help speed up cooking time. The dual cooking motion uses tilted, fan-assisted convection to cook the food quickly and evenly. It even has an LCD display so you can see cooking time and temperature at a glance.
Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer
Or opt for the Oster Air Fryer Oven and Multi-Cooker, which is like having an air fryer, oven, and dehydrator all in one. It has three airflow racks so the food is getting hit with 360 degrees of convection heat. It even has a spit to use it like a rotisserie oven. Choose to set your own temperature and time settings or choose from presets to cook wings, fries, veggies, and more.
Oster Air Fryer Oven & Multi-Cooker
