The Best Sex Furniture, From Liberator Wedges to Waterproof Blankets

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What exactly is sex furniture, and what makes for the best sex furniture? If you’ve ever humped a pillow or made love on a mattress, congratulations: you have successfully enjoyed furniture for sex. Still, there’s a categorical difference between grinding on your modular Nugget couch after dark and buying furniture that is designed to bring you more comfort, pleasure, and creativity during sex.

There’s a piece of sex furniture out there for every budget level of horny person. Not everyone, except maybe the Euphoria set designer, wants to invest in a giant, stiletto-shaped chair for at-home lapdances (but more power to you). Newcomers should know even something as simple as a plush, absorbent sex blanket (yes, they exist) can turn any piece of furniture into sex furniture.

Then there are sex pillows or “wedges,” which are designed to give you more support and enable better, more acrobatic angles for penetration during sex—an especially erotic plus for folks with back pain or limited range of movement. From there, the world of sex furniture dips its well-manicured toes into kinkier, BDSM territory with things like sex swings, but that’s another shopping guide for another day.

A plush, splashproof sex blanket

Waterproof Blanket I know, I know—you’re likely wondering why you would need a blanket just for sex, to which I say: good luck washing those silicone lubricant stains out of your Brooklinen sheets. A sex blanket can be one of the best, most indiscreet tools in your arsenal, ready to let you romp around in peace knowing that it will absorb any and all sweat, spit, period blood, and other liquids that land on its plush, easily-washable surface. I love the generous size (82 inches) of this fleece option, which also comes in a few sultry colorways. Shop At Amazon $ 60

This travel-size sex blanket

Have sex blanket, will travel. I love the whole vibe of the sexual wellness brand Hello Nancy—every fruit-shaped vibrator and glass-blown butt plug feels accessible, colorful, and playful.

Juicy Waterproof Blanket Down From $109 The same goes for its light rose-colored sex blanket, which is made out of a cotton waffle weave (with a crinkle-proof TPU core) and folds up in its pouch to be not much bigger than your average piece of printer paper. Shop At Nancy $ 84

The best discreet sex pillow for beginners

Maybe you’re a little shy about having a sex pillow floating around the house, or maybe you have limited closet space (same).

Pillo Dame makes one of the best and most discreet sex pillow options on the market: the aptly named Pillo is a stylish, firm pillow made with a 100 percent cotton outer shell and a nylon water-resistant inner liner. Buy At Dame $ 129

The Platonic ideal of sex pillows: the Liberator Wedge

Often imitated, rarely equaled. Liberator is one of the most GOATed sex pillow slingers, because it was one of the first brands to take the category seriously by creating pillows with dense, high-quality foam.

Liberator Wedge For first-timers, I suggest the 24-inch long Wedge, whose 27-degree angle makes it ideal for deeper penetration and G-spot stimulation. Buy At Amazon

(Don’t worry, there’s an official position guide.)

The heart wants what it wants

Heart Wedge Sex Pillow Lean into the playful, kitsch side of sex furniture. This heart-shaped version of the classic Liberator Wedge is so Madonna Inn-meets-Girls-Next-Door. Shop At PinkCherry $ 112

This rocking pillow with BDSM extras

Liberator Scoop Rocker Position Ramp Down From $400 If you’re ready to level up, try out this rocking sex pillow from Liberator. Known as the “Scoop,” it comes with four detachable, clip-on cuffs (made with adjustable, easy-to-use Velcro tabs), and can help you incorporate a little bondage into your love life. Shop At Lovehoney $ 350

This sultry settee converts into a hidden bench

Aria Convertible Chaise and Bench If you own the Aria, you are a sex furniture final boss. This ondular settee looks like a postmodern bench, but it’s actually a carefully designed jungle gym for you and your partner(s) to hump, straddle, and grind. Aria is also made out of a machine-washable micro velvet, and when you’re not using it for romancing your Hinge date, it neatly folds up to look like a normal end-of-bed bench. Shop At Babeland $ 685

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