The Best Sex Furniture, From Liberator Wedges to Waterproof Blankets

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What exactly is sex furniture, and what makes for the best sex furniture? If you’ve ever humped a pillow or made love on a mattress, congratulations: you have successfully enjoyed furniture for sex. Still, there’s a categorical difference between grinding on your modular Nugget couch after dark and buying furniture that is designed to bring you more comfort, pleasure, and creativity during sex.
There’s a piece of sex furniture out there for every budget level of horny person. Not everyone, except maybe the Euphoria set designer, wants to invest in a giant, stiletto-shaped chair for at-home lapdances (but more power to you). Newcomers should know even something as simple as a plush, absorbent sex blanket (yes, they exist) can turn any piece of furniture into sex furniture.
Then there are sex pillows or “wedges,” which are designed to give you more support and enable better, more acrobatic angles for penetration during sex—an especially erotic plus for folks with back pain or limited range of movement. From there, the world of sex furniture dips its well-manicured toes into kinkier, BDSM territory with things like sex swings, but that’s another shopping guide for another day.
A plush, splashproof sex blanket
This travel-size sex blanket
Have sex blanket, will travel. I love the whole vibe of the sexual wellness brand Hello Nancy—every fruit-shaped vibrator and glass-blown butt plug feels accessible, colorful, and playful.
The best discreet sex pillow for beginners
Maybe you’re a little shy about having a sex pillow floating around the house, or maybe you have limited closet space (same).
The Platonic ideal of sex pillows: the Liberator Wedge
Often imitated, rarely equaled. Liberator is one of the most GOATed sex pillow slingers, because it was one of the first brands to take the category seriously by creating pillows with dense, high-quality foam.
(Don’t worry, there’s an official position guide.)