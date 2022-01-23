The Best Sex Toys For Men to Spice Up Your Solo Sessions, According to Reviews

Sex toy sales have skyrocketed within the last decade—especially since the pandemic started back in 2020, and this consumer trend is clearly not showing any signs of slowing down. Many of us are familiar with female-marketed sex toys like vibrators, butt plugs, clitoral stimulators, and dildos, but if you're looking to find out what the best sex toys for men in 2022 are, you've come to the right place.

In case you're not familiar, there are several different types of sex toys for men, but the most popular ones are prostate massagers for butt play (yes, these are popular options among straight men too), masturbation sleeves designed to emulate the look and feel of a vagina, cock rings to heighten the intensity and pleasure during masturbation, oral sex or intercourse, and interactive couple's sex toys designed to enhance intercourse and foreplay with a partner in IRL or virtually. In fact, these are great sex toys for those who are quarantining away from a partner or are in a long-distance relationship.

Whether you're looking to spice up your solo sessions with some fun accessories or are looking to shake things up in the bedroom with your partner, scroll through below to check out the best sex toys for men to add to your lineup.

Fleshlight Original Pink Lady You're probably familiar with this classic and discreet masturbator, and if you haven't invested in one yet, now's the time. "This thing feels AMAZING!! I have a regular sex life for a younger guy, however, guys, we both know that there are times when your woman just isnt feeling it... or what have you, that's where this comes in! I wouldn't trade it up for the real thing, believe me... but for those of you that want to try something new, this is a great alternative," writes one Amazon reviewer. Buy at Adam & Eve $ 69 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping

Tenga Easy Beat Male Portable Pleasure Masturbator For a super affordable and travel-friendly fix, it doesn't get much better than the Tenga Easy Beat Male Masturbators. "Tenga eggs are a masterpiece in simplicity and ease of use, not to mention the elasticity and texture and can be used by men of any size.While Tenga positions it as a single use toy, you can wash it and reuse it (I've used some of my eggs over a 100 times).All the Tenga eggs are made of same materials, but different textures feel very different," one Tenga fan writes in his review. Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping

Doc Johnson Vibrating Blow Job Sucking Masturbator For the feeling oral sex, look no further than this mouth-like male masturbator. "Easily the best toy I’ve ever bought. Warms up quickly and easy to go hands free when laying on your side. When using your hand you can pinch your tip to increase pressure.Very importantly you can blow your load inside it without it feeling like you’ve your lad stuck in a hoover, the cum stays inside it and it’s easy to clean. Genuinely feels realistic and there’s minimum suction noise," writes one satisfied Lovehoney reviewer. Buy at Lovehoney $ 35

Aneros Helix Syn Trident Prostate Massager If you're ready to get into butt play, this massager is a great starter toy. "This is my first toy of this genre (i.e. butt) and I've enjoyed it thoroughly in the few instances I've found the time. I appreciate the fact that it is hands-free. The resulting sensations are both quite pleasurable and quite different than what I'm used to," says one reviewer. Buy at Lovehoney $ 70 Free Shipping

Satisfyer Men Heated Masturbator Don't be afraid of the whole "heated thing" this sleeve style masturbator delivers next-level pleasure. "Honestly I was skeptical at first about the warming effect and if it would be too hot, or not hot enough, but it's actually perfect. It takes a few minutes to warm up, which is fine cuz you can get yourself going first, and then when it's fully warm and ready to go it feels amazing! The vibration patterns and intensity levels were perfect! It gave me all the feels and I can't wait to use it every night," writes on Ella Paradis shopper in a recent review. Buy at Ella Paradis $ 50 Free Shipping

LELO F1S™ V2 According to the brand, this men's sex toy isn't just a male mastubator it's a full blown "pleasure console." "This is different but it works. It’s not a stroker but a stimulator. It won’t produce a quick blast-off, but just take some time, adjust the controls and let it do its thing. I placed pillows on the bed, leaned back and relaxed. The first thing I noticed was that my nipples responded. A good start," said one reviewer of the simulator. Buy at LELO $ 186 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 165 Free Shipping

We-Vibe Sync App-Controlled Couple's Vibrator Perfect for long distance couples, IRL play, or well, anytime, We-Vibe's app and remote controlled his and her vibe is sure to help you and your partner take your intimacy to the next level. "Strong little guy, my wife and I love it! The material is quality. We love the app. I get to control and tease at my will (drives her nuts)! It looks bigger in the pictures. The motors are strong and quiet. According to her the ergonomics are on point and as couple testers we give it five thumbs up. Nice addition to our Alone time," writes an Amazon customer. Buy at Amazon $ 119 Free Shipping

