This Micellar Shampoo From Target Helped Me Go a Week Without Washing My Hair

Do you ever have something in your life that you’re just like “Eh, this will do,” even though you aren’t in love with it? That was me with shampoo. Up until fairly recently, I had long hair — at its longest, I could tuck it into my jeans — so shampoo has been a source of contention for me. I never found one that actually allowed me to implement a healthy, easy hair routine. Nothing seemed to clean my hair well enough for me to go longer than a day without washing it, which is not good for anyone’s hair, let alone my fine, textureless locks. But I finally figured out what I was missing, and it was micellar water.

Kristen Ess Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo Buy at Target $ 12

When I went on a hunt for my next shampoo, I knew I wanted to try something different. I immediately gravitated towards the Kristen Ess Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo and knew that this could be the answer to cutting down my hair washing duties in the morning to just once a week. Already a fan of micellar water for removing make up, I had high hopes that this shampoo would do the same thing for my scalp that micellar water does for my skin, which it does. It gently washes away dirt and buildup without stripping your hair of its natural oils.

The shampoo comes in a really great bottle, shaped like a squeezy condiment bottle. It has a narrow spout that twists open, allowing me to part sections of my hair and apply the shampoo right to the source of my hair frustration (I have an oily scalp that soaks up dry shampoo like a sponge). It lathers nicely, especially if you use a silicone scalp brush, and smells like an expensive salon — I honestly wish they made a perfume out of it. After a shower, my hair is smooth, bouncy, and soft and I can easily wear next-day hair without resorting to dry shampoo.. And even when I do resort to a spritz of dry shampoo, my hair still stays shiny and soft for the remainder of the week. If you’re looking for shampoo that will help cut down on how often you’re washing your hair while also cleaning and nourishing it, this is it.

