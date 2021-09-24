Sweater Weather? Whatever. This Shirt Jacket Is All I Need for Fall

Scouting Report: There's nothing like breaking out the fall fashion, and this shirt jacket from Z Supply is what I'm most excited about.

Don't tell my sweaters, but I'm cheating on them this fall with a brilliant new fleece shirt jacket. The WFH Modal Shirt Jacket by Z Supply feels like a warm hug with its super soft fleece lining. It's the perfect combo of warm and wrinkle-free – the only collared shirt I own that doesn't require ironing to look presentable.

WFH Modal Shirt Jacket Shop at Z Supply $

I can easily slip into this comfy shirt for Zoom calls, buttoning it up all the way and quickly throwing my hair in a bun when I'm running late, thanks to the snap fasteners which are so much easier than buttons. It's an instant business casual professional look — at least from the waist up. None of my clients can tell that I'm not even wearing pants because this shirt jacket just makes me look so damn good.

Z Supply's shirt jacket comes in two colors, heather grey and heather latte – aptly named considering these are the perfect colors to camouflage a stray coffee stain or smudge of dirt. I love a neutral that's not too light, since whites and creams need constant vigilance to keep clean. It's too stressful.

Sometimes I wear it as a shirt, tucking just the front bit into my high-waisted jeans and leaving the back untucked for a casually tousled, high-low style. I'll leave the top two buttons undone to show off my favorite diamond pendant.

Just last week, I wore this shirt jacket unbuttoned and layered over a tee for a cozy chic look on a transatlantic flight. Even after 12 hours in the air, I wasn't rumpled in the least. Plus, the chest pockets are perfect for slipping my passport, boarding pass, and vaccination card. Whether I'm traveling to Finland or just Zooming from my couch, there are so many ways to style this top at the intersection of function and fashion. I don't own the matching joggers yet, but they're sitting in my shopping cart.

