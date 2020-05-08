Instead of Getting a New Pair, Clean Up The Shoes In Your Closet

Now’s the perfect time to upkeep some of your shoes. I mean, you made the investment, and it’s really not that hard to do. It does take a little effort, but you’ve got time now. All you need to get started is a cleaning kit. The great news is, they come with everything you need to get the job done, including a brush, wipes, towels, and cleaning solution. So maybe you shouldn’t buy that new pair right now (even though they are super cool) and just work to maintain the ones you have. To help out, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite shoe cleaning kits.

FOR THE GOLD STANDARD

Goat Shield Shoe Cleaning Kit This kit comes in a box that makes the perfect gift for your shoe loving friend. The solution is made to protect against water, dirt, stains, grease, and more, creating a protective shield that protects your shoes from the outside world. If they do get dirty, the brush and solutions should be able to get any stain out in a jiff. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BRINGING SHOES BACK TO LIFE

Reshoevn8r Shoe Cleaning Kit If you’ve got a pair of shoes you love, and have loved to death, this kit will help bring them back to looking fresh as ever. The brush and microfiber towel get into all of the nooks and crannies, removing dirt and stains from most shoe materials, so you can keep adventuring and keep your favorite pair of shoes from getting left behind. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE ESSENTIALS

Jason Markk Essential Kit When I’m cleaning my shoes, I worry I’m being too rough with all the scraping and scrubbing. This kit will help give your kicks the gentle wash they deserve. The bristles on the brush are very soft and excellent for tackling dirt on the midsoles. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A GOOD START

Deadstock Sneaker Cleaner If you’re still not sure where to start, Deadstock makes an excellent for first-timers. The solution does not have colored dye which is great for maintaining your shoes’ original coloring, which makes it good to try out on pretty much any shoe material. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

