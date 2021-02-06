These Easy-Open Silicone Porter Bags from W&P Make Kitchen My Storage Simple

If I could replace everything in my kitchen with a reusable version, I would. First up were paper towels and now I’m onto food storage W&P’s new Porter Bags are the brand’s newest iteration of reusable storage containers and I can’t get enough of them.

These bags are made from 100% food-grade silicone and are the perfect workhorse for my kitchen. The clear front makes it easy to see what’s inside as I stack them in the fridge, and they’re durable enough to be used with a sous vide. You can easily clean them by flipping them inside out and tucking them into the dishwasher. My usual go-to are Stasher bags, and for my larger storage needs I still reach for them, but these from w&p have a sleeker, easier-to-use Ziploc-like closure. It seals without hesitation and makes it a lot easier to open the bags when you need to, which is something I often struggle with with Stasher’s locking system.

The sizes vary, from 10oz snack bags up to 50oz stand-up bags. You read that right: Stand Up Bags. The bottoms of these are flat and the bags themselves have a pyramidal shape so that you can easily fill them with one hand and the bag will stay upright. I’ve managed to stack leftover crackers and chips in one of these and because of the shape, I was left with fully intact snacks, rather than broken crackers and crumbs from jostling in a regular bag. If you’re looking to replace your reliance on single-use plastic bags, the Porter Bags are just the ticket.

10oz snack bags

