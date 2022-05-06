The Best Binge-able Sitcoms You Can Stream Right Now

As much as I love watching hard-hitting dramas or nail-biting thrillers, the TV shows I watch most often are without a doubt, sitcoms. Sitcoms are always comforting and easy to simply have on in the background, always streaming episodes.

You can have one of your favorite sitcoms on as background noise while doing chores or working from home, and you’re almost always guaranteed a laugh or two. Or, you can binge-watch them intently and get joy from every single joke. By the time you run all the way through a sitcom, it is just as easy to start a new one as it is to throw on the same one again from the beginning.

Across what feels like hundreds of streaming platforms now, there are tons of binge-able sitcoms just waiting for us to settle in and enjoy. So, while you work, eat, relax or clean around the house, here are the absolute best and most binge-worthy sitcoms you can watch on a streaming service right now.

The Office (Peacock) One of the most popular sitcoms of the last 20 years, The Office has stood the test of time with new generations of fans being born every day after its transition off of traditional TV and onto a streaming service. The mockumentary style and the almost comically mundane workplace setting have resonated with generations of office workers all over the world. With 9 seasons to watch (7 good ones in my opinion), there is a massive volume of content to get through and you’ll be able to watch a completely fresh episode for a much longer period of time than many others. Shop at Peacock $

The Simpsons (Disney Plus) An all-time titan amongst sitcoms, The Simpsons is the longest-running scripted TV show ever and it has made its streaming home on Disney Plus. The Simpsons for a long period of time was the funniest show on television and now you can binge nearly 10 full seasons of what many people consider to be the peak of comedic TV writing. Following this, you can watch nearly more than 20 additional seasons of mixed bag comedy that will still inevitably leave you feeling pretty satisfied. With so much content and with the adventures of Springfield being so zany, it is hard not to sit down with the Simpsons and just enjoy. Shop at Disney + $

Friends (HBO Max) From a cultural standpoint, Friends had such a bombshell impact during its initial run that it become one of the best standby sitcoms of all time to throw on. The show is a deeply simple premise of a group of friends just hanging out together all the time, and yet the chemistry between each of them makes it pretty infectious to watch. The show has 10 seasons in its run and HBO Max made a point to pick it up when it was building up its content library. You can go through the romance, jokes and coffee alongside the live-studio audience and simply enjoy for years. Shop at HBO Max $

Letterkenny (Hulu) While perhaps not as well-known as earlier entries on this list, the crackling Canadian sitcom about a small town up north might be one of the most well-written shows currently airing. With 10, albeit short, seasons already available and new content expected to come within the year, Letterkenny is a fun show about small-town life that you can keep watching all day long. The quick, biting jokes and long-running gags are more than enough to keep you entertained. Plus, even if you aren’t fully paying attention, there’s a big fight just about every few episodes that will surely pique your interest. Shop at Hulu $

Psych (Amazon Prime) Not a traditional sitcom, with the show following a more case-of-the-week detective show, Psych is probably filled with just as many, if not more jokes per episode than many other shows. The show about a fake psychic detective is so unbelievably goofy and light-hearted that all the episodes feel like vessels for Shawn and Gus to play off each other for laughs. A stable of the USA Network’s “Blue Sky Era”, Psych is a fresh-feeling show that draws you in and never really lets go. Additionally, with 8 seasons of hour-long episodes, you are getting a lot of bang for your buck in comparison to the shorter 30-minute runtimes of many other sitcoms. Shop at Amazon $

30 Rock (Peacock) Hosting The Office, Parks and Recreation, Modern Family, and Frasier, Peacock has a veritable list of some of the best sitcoms of all time in its library. Yet, when looking through them all, 30 Rock is a notable standout. One of the fastest-paced joke machines ever made, 30 Rock is basically what it looks like to focus on making people laugh above all else. The show is witty, crisp and crackling with fun characters and premises making it nearly impossible not to enjoy. Especially with powerhouse performances from Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin among many cameos from TV royalty, the show is built to last. Shop at Peacock $

Futurama (Hulu) Another Matt Groening creation, Futurama is the funky younger child to The Simpson’s clear perfect eldest child. Yet despite not having the same level of commercial success, the shorter run of Futurama might be aging better than The Simpsons with its near-perfect quality levels throughout all 10 seasons. The show is the perfect send-up of Star Trek and so many other classic sci-fi series over the years. By leaning further into the absurdities of the genre and letting the creative juices of the writing room run absolutely wild. For some of the goofiest plots and top-level writing, Futurama will be enjoyed well into the future. Shop at Hulu $

