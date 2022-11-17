Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When cold winter weather hits, you have a few options: You can hunker down at home under a blanket and refuse to leave until temperatures thaw, or you can invest in a warm coat to help you ride things out. Enter ski jackets. Whether you’re planning to hit the slopes to partake in some cold-weather sports or are just on the hunt for a heavier-duty outwear option that will keep you warm and protect you from the elements, ski jackets are always an apt choice.

Sound like something you could use in your life? Snag one of these ski jackets for women before they sell out.

Patagonia Powder Town Ski Jacket Patagonia’s Powder Town Jacket is engineered to help you stay loose and mobile while staying warm. It features a two-layer shell to block out wind and water, while still allowing for a breathable feel. A smooth mesh liner makes it easy to layer this over other clothes. Zippered pockets at the chest and sides help keep your essentials from spilling out while you ski. There’s even a hidden inner pocket that’s roomy enough to hold your gloves when they’re not in use. Buy at Patagonia $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

REI Powderbound Insulated Ski Jacket This cozy coat from REI Co-op features a two-layer nylon shell to block out snow, sleet, and wind, without turning you into a sweaty beast. Warming elements include a high color that you can tuck your chin into (with a thoughtful fuzzy tricot lining to prevent chin chafe) and cuffs with hook and loop adjustments to seal in heat. Tend to run hot after hitting the slopes? The armpit zip allows you to quickly release some heat. The attached hood is roomy enough to fit over a helmet. Buy at REI $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Columbia Women's Alpine Diva Ii Insulated Jacket This sleek ski jacket features Columbia’s patented Omni-Heat, a heat-reflective lining that helps seal in warmth while still feeling breathable. That tech also allows for an ultra-slim profile. The two-way stretch helps you move the way you want, while an internal waist gaiter helps you get a more snug fit if you want it. This jacket also has zippered pockets for days, including ones conveniently located at the forearm. Buy at Amazon $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The North Face Women’s Superlu Jacket This North Face jacket looks chic enough to wear on the streets, with performance to stand up to even the toughest cold weather conditions. It features a waterproof DryVent shell to keep you dry and protected, along with a fixed hood that’s large enough to slip over your helmet. A zippered chest pocket has a media port for your entertainment, while an internal goggle pocket helps you keep your hands free. Hook and loop cuff tabs help to seal in heat. Buy at The North Face $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Burton Women's Burton Lelah 2L Jacket Burton’s Lelah Jacket doesn’t just look cool—it features impressive insulation to help you stay comfortable in the elements. Enjoy waterproof and breathable fabric with a slight stretch that moves with you. The tailored fit does double-duty to seal in warmth and look chic, while a goggle pocket and hood adjustment cord maximize your convenience. Enjoy an army of zippered pockets to secure your stuff. Buy at Zero Halliburton $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket Looking for a new ski jacket that won’t blow your budget? Consider this option from Moerdeng, an Amazon bestseller that costs just $60. The jacket comes in a rainbow of color options and has the basics you want from a solid ski coat, including a waterproof and windproof shell. Adjustable cuffs help you seal in warmth while a fluffy lining keeps you cozy while you go about your day. It's made with quick-dry material ensuring you’ll stay comfortable, even when the weather is less than ideal. Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Obermeyer Women's Cecilia Jacket The Obermeyer Cecilia jacket is packed with features to keep you cozy, including a hidden waist gaiter and adjustable cuffs with a hook and loop tab. A powder skirt helps seal out snow, while a longer back ensures your booty will stay warm, too. Enjoy thumbhole inner cuffs to help tuck your sleeves into your gloves and a fleece chin warmer to ensure no part of you is exposed to the elements without your approval. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

