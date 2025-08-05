I’m 37 and Have Never Had Botox—Here’s My Skincare Routine

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I was in high school and college, I wasn’t very fond of my baby face. I wanted to be “hot,” not “cute.” I wanted the girl at the MAC counter to say, “damn girl, your makeup is impeccable,” rather than recommending the latest lipglass and telling me how to blend my foundation (Bare Minerals can only do so much). Sadly, that wasn’t the case, but now I’m grateful—my buccal fat has helped me look youthful into my late thirties. Of course, I also learned all about beauty products thanks to a series of jobs (hello, Avon sales to magazine editor), which led me to focus on building a quality (and more importantly, consistent) skincare routine instead of going the injectable route.

In my 20s and 30s, injectables, fillers, and “preventative” aesthetic treatments became all the rage (and the norm). While I don’t think there’s anything wrong with doing what you need to do to feel good about yourself, I also think there’s something to be said about saying no to injectables in a world where filters and cosmetic enhancements are the status quo (at least in New York City and Los Angeles).

Samantha Leal.

As a 37-year-old woman who’s never had Botox (or any injectable wrinkle-relaxer) or filler, I’m often asked what my secret is. The truth? It’s not really a secret—it’s consistency, curiosity, and a refusal to buy into the idea that every fine line needs fixing. My skin isn’t perfect, but it’s healthy, glowy, and mine. I’ve spent years testing products (one of the perks of my job), and through trial, error, and a bit of laziness, I’ve landed on a routine that works with my skin instead of against it.

Ahead, I’m sharing exactly what I do to keep my complexion looking its best—no needles required.

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil A couple of years ago I ended up on the “double cleansing” social media train, and my skin is all the better for it. Double cleansing isn’t just about washing your skin twice, but rather using two different types of cleansers. I start with this oil cleanser, which breaks down impurities and gets all the gunk out with the first wash. You massage straight onto the skin, rub, and then rinse away with water and follow up with a gel or cream cleanser. Shop At Sephora $ 40 Shop At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser I use cleanser this when I’m not doing a double cleanse or an exfoliator, because it’s a two-in-one formula. It’s packed with alpha hydroxy acids (like glycolic and lactic acids) and beta hydroxy acid (salicylic acid), which together help remove dead skin, decongest clogged pores, and brighten skin tone. There’s also jojoba beads for gentle physical exfoliation. I make sure to only use this on nights I’m not using a retinol-based product—otherwise, my skin can get a bit irritated. I like to massage it onto damp skin and leave it on for 30 seconds as a mini mask before rinsing. Shop At Dermstore $ 48 Shop At SkinMedica $ 48

Dr. Loretta Hydrating Cleanser For nights when I’m focused on hydration (so about four to five nights a week), I use this gentle, creamy cleanser. It’s made with marine peptides, which support the skin’s barrier and help neutralize pollution—a nice bonus if you live in a city. It cleans without drying (and features chamomile), and it’s pH-balanced, which makes it great for sensitive skin. I apply it to damp skin, massage gently, and rinse. Shop At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

The Feelist Juice Shot Scrub I use this scrub about once a week, and sometimes more if my skin is feeling congested. It blends both physical and chemical exfoliants—fruit enzymes like papaya, plus cranberry seeds—that slough off dead skin and leave you glowy. It also contains hydrating ingredients like shea butter and almond oil, so your skin doesn’t feel tight or dry after. Apply to damp skin, massage gently in circular motions, and rinse well. Shop At The Feelist $ 42

Mediheal Collagen Ampoule Pads I’m obsessed with these pads. I use them during the day to revive my skin and they leave me feeling refreshed. They’re saturated with a collagen elixir, which helps improve skin elasticity and fine lines, and it feels super nourishing. I’ve already gone through three of these, and they’re great for leaving out on my sink for ease. (I’ll admit: I’ve used them late at night in a pinch for a one-step night routine. Better than nothing right?) Shop At Mediheal $ 24 Free Shipping

Korres Black Pine Primus Youth Booster I love a good serum and I test a lot of them; I’m currently using this one from Korres, and it’s proving to be one of my favorites. This lightweight serum packed with black pine extract, polyphenols, and peptides that support firmness and elasticity. It’s also got hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture, so skin feels bouncy and smooth right after applying. I use it in the morning under moisturizer for a boost of hydration and glow—it layers well and never pills under makeup. Shop At Amazon $ 64 Free Shipping

Neutrogena Hydro Boost+ Caffeine Eye Gel Cream This is such a solid, relatively affordable eye cream. It’s fragrance-free, lightweight, and packed with hyaluronic acid and caffeine—the former hydrates, the latter helps de-puff. I keep one in my cabinet and one in my travel bag. I use a tiny amount under each eye with my ring finger in the morning and again at night if my under-eyes are looking tired or dry. Shop At Ulta $ 26

Bubble Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer I switch out my moisturizer often, and to be honest, as long as it’s hydrating and medium-light in density, it usually works for my skin. This $16 formula is gel-cream perfection: lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t clog pores. It’s got celery seed extract to minimize the appearance of pores, hibiscus extract to control sebum productions, and other ingredients to support the skin barrier. If you’re acne-prone, it’s oil-free and fragrance-free, so it’s a good bet for keeping breakouts in check. I use it morning and night as a last step (or before SPF in the AM). Shop At Ulta $ 16

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Down From $85 While Good Genes is designed to be an overnight treatment, I usually use it as a mask—I apply a layer, leave it on for 10–15 minutes, and rinse. It’s a lactic acid-powered formula that exfoliates gently but effectively, leaving skin looking smooth and even. The serum also contains licorice root extract to brighten and soothe. I use it about once a week when my skin looks dull or uneven, especially before a big event or a night out. Shop At Amazon $ 73 Free Shipping Shop At Dermstore $ 85 Free Shipping

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 I’ve been using this highly effective yet gentle retinoid (retinal) serum for years and it’s never left my rotation. It leaves my skin glowy, clear, and more even. It’s a retinaldehyde-based product (a step up from retinol, but gentler than prescription retinoids like Retin-A, aka tretinoin), and it addresses fine lines, breakouts, and texture. I use it at night, a few times a week, and always follow with moisturizer. Don’t forget SPF the next morning—retinoids increase sensitivity to the sun. Shop At Dermstore $ 65 Free Shipping

Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask Let’s start with this: This sleep mask smells so good, but that’t not why I swear by it—this overnight treatment makes your skin look plump and glowy by morning. The mask contains peptides, Hyaluronic Acids and Green Tea Probiotic lysate, which adds a glow, smooths out fine lines, and boosts elasticity. I use it a few nights a week in place of moisturizer—just apply a generous layer, let it sink in, and wake up with bouncy skin. Shop At Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping