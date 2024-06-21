Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You may not be aware, but the brand behind Botox (the injectable neurotoxin that helps smooth fine lines and prevents wrinkles from forming, among many other clinical and cosmetic uses) has a topical, professional-grade, and injection-free skincare line. Allergan Aesthetics, the brand that owns a slew of clinical and topical cosmetic treatments, including Botox, Juvederm, Latisse, and Diamond Glow, amongst others, is the company that owns SkinMedica, which is celebrating its 25th year anniversary this year.

SkinMedica is the go-to, science-backed, and clinical-forward topical brand trusted by thousands of dermatologists, injectors, plastic surgeons, and aestheticians. Not only do SkinMedica’s innovative treatments work on their own to help combat a laundry list of skin concerns, from fine lines and laxity to discoloration and scarring, but they’re also formulated to help maintain and enhance the results of in-office treatments. After all, why drop hundreds of dollars on filler if you don’t also plan to protect that investment with a complexion-enhancing skincare routine and SPF?

Because of its research-backed and clinical-first approach to skincare, SkinMedica’s products are infused with ultra-concentrated active ingredients on par with prescription-strength topicals, making them more effective and able to yield visible results faster than other over-the-counter brands. You won’t find ultra-sexy packaging and marketing efforts with this brand—just no-frills, air-tight packaging to protect and preserve the highly potent elixirs inside. SkinMedica products aren’t the most wallet-friendly, but the adage that you ‘get what you pay for’ couldn’t be more apt for this brand. As an editor, I’m lucky enough to try many beauty brands for my job, but I always find myself returning to SkinMedica’s formula (evidence above!). Fortunately, for a limited time, you don’t have to pay full price for the brand.

This year, the clinical skincare brand is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is offering loyal and new customers the opportunity to save on the extensive line of products—including my personal favorite, the Advanced TNS Serum. SkinMedica rarely marks down its products, so whether you’re looking to re-stock or try the brand for the first time, this is a great time to do so. From June 21 through June 25, you can score 25 percent off the entire SkinMedica line on both Dermstore and SkinMedica.com.

If you’re new to the brand and unsure what to buy during the sale, we’ve got you covered. Instead of taking my word for it, I spoke with Shawna Jones, PA-C, MPAP, board-certified Aesthetic Physician Assistant at Skin Spirit and Allergan Medical Institute Trainer, to find out her top four favorite SkinMedica products that she recommends to her clients and uses herself.

Jones (aka The Wrinkle Warrior) has quickly become well-known for her signature natural-looking pouts and has an impressive client roster brimming with ultra-discerning beauty editors and social media influencers. I like to describe her as half-artist, half-scientist, and full-on perfectionist. If you look at her expansive portfolio of before-and-afters and educational infographics, you’ll understand why. But despite her mastery of natural-looking injectable enhancements, Jones is also a strong advocate for incorporating a solid skincare routine into one’s beauty regimen—whether you get injectables or not—and she swears by SkinMedica.

Without further ado, scroll through below to check out the top expert-backed SkinMedica products that are worth more than their price—especially when they’re a generous 25 percent off.

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser Down From $48 “[This is] my favorite gentle cleanser, which combines both chemical (alpha and beta hydroxy acid) and physical (round jojoba beads) exfoliation. Regular exfoliation is key to any anti-aging regimen since the skin’s natural exfoliation process slows down as we mature. I recommend using it daily if you have dry or sensitive skin,” Jones says. Buy At Dermstore $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At SkinMedica $ 36

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum Down From $295 “This serum is the holy grail of skincare! It contains a next-generation growth factor blend and a blend of peptides, botanicals, and marine extracts. Results are seen in as little as two weeks. [It] addresses the signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles, sagging skin, and diminishes dark spots,” she says. I absolutely agree—the TNS serum has single-handedly changed my skin and has actually extended the life of my Botox results tremendously. Buy At Dermstore $ 221 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At SkinMedica $ 221 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator Down From $165 “This is my go-to product in the fall and winter months when my skin is dehydrated. It contains a mix of five forms of hyaluronic acid, which provides hydration and decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A pro tip is to wet your fingertips prior to application since hyaluronic acid is water-loving,” Jones explains. Buy At Dermstore $ 123 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At SkinMedica $ 123 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream Down From $135 “Many of my patients focus predominately on their faces. However, it is important to include your neck and décolleté in any anti-aging regimen. This anti-aging cream specially designed for the neck and décolleté contains a blend of peptides, green microalgae, lemon balm, and shiitake mushroom extracts. It helps with the appearance of ‘tech neck,’ firms and tightens crepey skin on the neck, and helps with discoloration on the décolleté.” Buy At Dermstore $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At SkinMedica $ 101 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: