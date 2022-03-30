Smart Glasses That Can Actually Help You Work and Play Smarter

It is nearly impossible to not feel like the future is now when you think about all of the next-level gadgets on the market, like smart glasses for example. Having second screens or cameras built right into an accessory you already wear every day feels like one of the inventions on The Jetsons next to a robot maid or an electronic arm that would brush your teeth and comb your hair. However, much like other inventions in The Jetsons, that far-off future is now well within reach. Smart glasses have officially become everyday consumer products that can offer a variety of unique features.

Many different smart glasses provide specific features that are built for communication and entertainment, while others offer reliable wearable tech for a number of different industries including construction and engineering.

Of course, some smart glasses just allow you to hear your favorite podcast and get notifications while you're on the go like your favorite smartwatch. The incredible diversity within the market makes it all the more interesting to find the options that make sense for every sort of person. Here are some of the most fascinating and just plain helpful smart glasses that you can buy today.

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses Very easily the most stylish smart glasses currently on the market, Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses come in a number of color combinations to help maintain the fashionable reputation that Ray-Ban has built. The smart glasses come with several unique features including a direct connection to mobile devices and Facebook. Ray-Ban designed the smart glasses with a camera in the frame which allows you to snap a photo and post it immediately to social media. Furthermore, the built-in microphones help triangulate your voice during calls, and the side speakers can play music without disrupting the people around you. Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Echo Frames Smart Audio Glasses (2nd Gen) The 2nd iteration of the smart glasses developed by Amazon come with a number of features tailored specifically for Amazon customers. You can interact with Alexa through the glasses who will recognize audio cues for everything from putting an event in your schedule to buying an item online. Furthermore, the smart glasses have several of the more traditional options as well including taking calls, listening to music and having blue light protective lenses. Amazon has also designed the smart glasses in several frame colors to better fit the outfit or personal preferences you may have. Buy at Amazon $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vuzix Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses While these smart glasses are certainly one of the most expensive pairs on the list, the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses are some of the most capable pairs as well. Alongside built-in speakers, voice control, an auto-focus camera and more, the smart glasses also come with several business applications. Vuzix designed the Blade to merge digital images and instructions in the glasses with real-life to optimize tasks and improve safety. The integration of augmented reality (AR) into the lenses allows for significantly more information to be directly presented to the user without servings as a major distraction. Buy at Amazon $ 1000 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bose Frames Tenor Smart Glasses One of the biggest names in audio also has its own line of smart glasses. The Bose Frames Tenor Smart Glasses serve as a new way to listen to music while on the go. Instead of wearing bulky headphones, you can simply throw on a pair of sunglasses and begin to listen right away. Bose smart glasses connect directly to your smartphone. In addition to listening to music, you can take calls and use your phone’s virtual assistant. The Tenor Smart Glasses also have a 5.5 hour battery life which is fairly impressive for current generations of smart glasses. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses For those who like video games, Razer is already a well-known brand for its many computers, keyboards, and console accessories. The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are designed to further enhance the gaming experience. With a focus on low latency sound, you can listen to in-game audio through the smart glasses as you play. Additionally, the glasses come with blue-light protective lenses so you will not damage your eyes even after several hours. The 5 hour battery life allows for long gaming sessions and the built-in microphone means you can get on a call and trash talk your friend as you play. The smart glasses are currently on sale for just $60 in comparison to the usual $200 on Amazon. Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spectacles 3 by Snapchat Of all the social media companies to put out a pair of smart glasses, Snap’s Spectacles 3 makes the most sense. For an app built on instantaneous messaging exclusively through photos and videos, having smart glasses that can capture images and post them right away is incredibly convenient. What makes the smart glasses unique is that the cameras can shoot 3D footage built specifically for 3D viewing goggles or other compatible devices. The Spectacles 3 also comes with a variety of augmented reality (AR) filters and animations that you can add directly to your video. Buy at Amazon $ 330 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Soundcore Frames Tour Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses Soundcore by Anker is another well-known name in audio to create smart glasses built as a new way to experience music. The Soundcore Frames Tour Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses serve as a basic, but quality pair of glasses. With 4 different speakers built into the arms of the glasses to provide a more comprehensive audio experience. While the smart glasses can make calls and respond to voice commands, what truly makes these unique is that the front rims are completely detachable from the arms. This means that you can replace the glasses with any number of different frame styles without having to repurchase the expensive smart glasses technology. Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses In a second offering from Bose, the company created a leaner, more affordable smart glasses option. The Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses comes with a thinner frame and a more stylish look while still packing the same quality audio. The hand-on arm controls and the miniature Bose speakers allow you to acutely adjust your volume and audio preferences without having to use your smartphone. So, if you prefer slimmed-out smart glasses from the same company, the Altos might be for you. Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

