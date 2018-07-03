With fit trackers on every imaginable piece of jewelry, bluetooth-enabled running shoes, and pricey stationary bikes that offer the cycling class experience in home, the smart fitness market feels as over-stuffed as your heavy gym bag. Ditch the costly and heavy gear, because old favorite Oakley can do all this and more in just a slim pair of plastic shades.

The Radar Pace Smart Coaching Sunglasses track your heart rate, speed, and cadence and, from those metrics, build programs that help you train — delivered by a real-time voice-activated coaching system. When your private coach isn’t whispering in your ear, you can play your music via in-ear booms. Oh yeah, and they protect your eyes from the sun.

The Oakley Radar Pace Smart Coaching Sunglasses would normally run you a hefty $449, but Daily Beast readers can get them on sale in the shop today for just $199.99. Plus, readers can use the JULY4TH coupon code for an additional 15% off at checkout.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.