A Smart Scale Doesn’t Just Take Your Weight, It Tracks BMI, Body Fat Percentage and More

Since I’ve been staying inside more, I’ve been worried about weight gain. I’ve been exercising and doing yoga, but for a while, I was reluctant to buy a scale. Whenever I step on a scale, I’m barraged with a sudden sense of shame and guilt, and I just feel bad about myself, even if the results are good. But that all changed once I got a smart scale. My smart scale helped me see that it’s not just about my weight, it’s about my body fat percentage, and more factors that help make up an actual body mass index. And so while my weight might be staying relatively the same, I can now track with ease how my body fat levels are doing, and see that despite not feeling like it, I’m actually making progress. To help you see the flip side of scales, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR EXACT MEASUREMENTS

RENPHO Scale This Renpho scale doesn’t just take your weight, it takes 13 measurements in total, including BMI and Body Fat. Then, it syncs to your fitness app of choice so you can track your progress. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MULTIPLE USERS

FITINDEX Scale Have multiple people planning on using this scale? No problemo. This scale’s app can accommodate multiple users, so you can all track your weight, body mass index, and most importantly, keep those results seperate. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR NO BELLS AND WHISTLES

Eteckcity Scale If you want a no fuss scale that will just tell you how much you weigh and be done with it, this scale is for you. It doesn’t connect to fitness apps or anything like that, and it won’t tell you your body fat levels. Just your weight. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE BEST APP

GreaterGoods Scale When you’re shopping for a scale, you’re also shopping for the best app, and GreaterGoods has a phenomenal one. I love it because it’s easy to use and easy to sync with other fitness apps you might be using. But really, you’ll only need to use this one. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.