Enjoy a Fire in Your Backyard With This Smokeless Firepit

I’ve been spending more time outdoors. And by outdoors, I mean the backyard. With camping and hiking season in full swing, I’ve been trying to access nature wherever I can, whenever I can, piecing together a sense of normalcy and trying to soak up enough vitamin D. Whether that’s by swinging in my hammock or spending more time at the grill, it hasn’t been too hard. But there are certain things I miss about spring and summer, the biggest one being campfires.

Enter the Biolite Firepit, a device that takes something that has been perfect for centuries, and just improves on it, ever so subtly, but very necessarily. This firepit is unlike any other you’ve seen before. Not only is it easily portable (with foldable legs) and lightweight, it also comes with a hibachi style grill grate, and rechargeable battery pack. Why a battery pack? At first I was skeptical—don’t mess with fire, right? —but the battery pack is easy to charge, attach, reattach, and it powers all 51 jets in the Biolite. These jets inject the fire with oxygen along key locations, creating a more uniform temperature and dramatically improving combustion, making it ideal for cooking with charcoal, or having an awesome campfire with firewood. If you want, you can control the power via a Bluetooth app on your phone. And whether you’re an expert firemaker or a novice, here’s the kicker: the Biolite is completely smokeless. No more running around in circles to avoid getting smoke in your eyes. The jets take care of that for you.

At first, I was amazed by the smokeless feature. And then I became a little annoyed, as I soon learned the hard way that a fire without smoke attracts mosquitoes. But to fix that, I just bought a little citronella candle, and now I have the best of both worlds: I smell like campfire day and night, but I’m not inhaling smoke in my lungs every time I want to have a fire in the backyard.

Biolite Firepit Buy on Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.