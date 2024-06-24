These Serum Drops Are the Best SPF Option for People Who Hate Sunscreen

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially here, and that means the sun is out in all its full ultraviolet glory. And while we love to sit poolside, cocktail in hand, and soak in the sun, one thing we don’t want is to bask in those harmful UV rays—at least without proper SPF protection. Unfortunately, if you’re one of the many people who can’t stand the greasy feel of some sunscreens or are prone to breakouts, finding a solid formula that doesn’t give you the ick can be next to impossible.

Fortunately, sun care has come a long way over the past few years. Now, there are several skincare brands that offer lightweight serum sunscreen that won’t leave you looking like an oil slick. If your body is also going to be exposed to the sun, it’s best to apply a separate broad-spectrum SPF in addition to your facial sunscreen, but you don’t have to be quite as picky with full-body formula. Sure, while body acne is definitely a thing, your face is more prone to reacting poorly to comodogenic formulas.

This is where skincare-forward sunscreen serum and drops come in. Brands like Kate Somerville, COOLA, and Ilia all have sensitive skin-approved facial products that deliver complexion-enhancing benefits—and don’t leave behind a sticky residue—with the sun protection you need.

Instead of a basic sunscreen, these brands deliver easy-to-apply, quick-to-absorb, non-comedogenic sunscreen drops and serums that will make your skin look extra healthy and radiant while keeping damaging UV rays at bay for a few hours. Shop our current favorite SPF drops and serums below.

Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops Looking for a lightweight, quick-absorbing sunscreen that won’t wreak havoc on your face? Kate Somerville’s newly released Hydrakate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops is a sensitive skin-approved mineral sunscreen that feels more like a moisturizer than it does a sunscreen. Best of all? This formula doesn’t leave behind any residual white cast or contain any pore-clogging ingredients. Just apply three to five drops of this hydrating sunscreen on your face and neck every morning, wait fifteen minutes, and you’re ready for some rays! Buy At Kate Somerville $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Sephora $ 46

Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Supergoop is one of the most innovative sun care brands today, so it’s no surprise they have one of our favorite sunscreen face oils. This easy-to-apply, non-greasy sunscreen locks in mega moisture and protects against damaging UV rays, leaving your skin looking and feeling refreshed, healthy, and radiant. Use about six drops of this oil over your daily moisturizer or wear it completely on its own or with makeup; no matter what, your skin will look and feel positively glorious. Buy At Supergoop $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

COOLA Dew Good Illuminating Serum with SPF 30 The lightweight SPF serum applies with a slight white cast at first but quickly absorbs into your skin, bestowing it with a subtle illuminating glow and all-day moisture that won’t disappear in a flash. This multipurpose product is a sheer highlight-SPF hybrid and looks beautiful worn alone or with foundation. Buy At Sephora $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

KORA Organics Silky Sun Drops Organic Sunscreen Serum These mineral-based, milky-like drops have a cooling effect, which feels amazing on your face and neck. Best of all? They don’t have an overpowering SPF scent we’re all too accustomed to with many formulas. The SPF 30 formula, which also works wonders as a fountain primer, also plays well with foundation and the rest of your skincare—no pilling whatsoever. Buy At Sephora $ 56 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ZitSticka MEGASHADE Sunscreen Serum for Face This serum packs powerful SPF 50 protection and is specifically designed for those with sensitive and breakout-prone skin. The gentle, skin-nourishing serum goes on easily; just apply one dropper full to your face, neck, and ears and reapply every two hours during sun exposure. While this serum is sweat-resistant, it is not water-resistant, so you’ll want to use a different facial SPF for swimming and other water-based activities. Buy At Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: