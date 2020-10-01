This Beautiful Spoon Rest Makes Me a Better (and Less Messy) Home Cook

Prior to the pandemic, cooking was only an occasional activity for me, like many other people. Even at my most cautious while I cook, I was certain to make some mess. From stew spilling onto the stove top, to not being sure where I kept that spoon I used barely minutes ago and just dropping it onto the stove top or countertop, I was doomed.

So, instead of repeating this mess almost every time, I got to the point where I would rather eat out. Then came the coronavirus, and of course the government lockdown orders. I really didn’t have much of an alternative than to return to cooking my own meals. However, this time around, it was much better. Why? I got this silicone spoon rest that has quickly helped reduce the mess I make while cooking.

Now, instead of just keeping my spoons anywhere and dirtying counters and stovetops, I drop them on the spoon rest and pick them up whenever I need to use them. I can say that for me, cooking is much less messy with the spoon rest and because of that, I am more organized than ever before. One thing less for me to worry about when cooking.

Modern Silicone Spoon Rest Buy on Amazon $ 13

