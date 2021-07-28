This Lavento Sports Bra Is The Perfect Amazon Lululemon Dupe

Scouting Report: The Lavento Sports Bra on Amazon is under $25, have over 2,000 reviews, and is my perfect dupe for the Lululemon Energy Bra.

A few months ago, a TikTok video caught my eye. It was a review of a Lavento Sports Bra on Amazon that was supposedly an inexpensive dupe of a Lululemon sports bra, and everyone was raving about it. When I saw a second video about the same bra, I took it as a sign — I was in need of a new sports bra anyway, and I was curious enough to try this one out.

Lavento Sports Bra Shop at Amazon $

To be honest, I was a little hesitant about ordering a sports bra from Amazon. I have a larger cup size, so finding a trusty sports bra can be a big struggle for me. Over the years, I’ve typically found that I have to spend more money on sports bras that give me the support and comfort I’m looking for, so spending less than $25 on one on Amazon just seemed too good to be true. But the reviews were solid, the images made it look exactly like the Lululemon Energy Bra (which is roughly double the price), and I needed a bra fast, so I ordered it.

I was immediately and pleasantly surprised by the Lavento bra. Just handling it right out of the package, I could tell that it wasn’t as flimsy as many of the other cheaper sports bras I’ve tried in the past. Made of nylon and spandex, the fabric feels durable and strong, but also thick and stretchy. The fit is super comfortable: it has the perfect amount of stretch, and it’s tight enough to keep everything from moving all over the place without ever feeling constricting.

I love the slightly longer line this bra has, too, with an elastic underbust band, as I feel it gives a bit more support and also doesn’t dig into my skin the way a more traditional sports bra might. The crisscross straps in the back help it feel more secure, and I never have to worry about straps sliding down my arms or moving around as I’m working out (they also look great as well). The built-in cups offer a really nice shape, and the removable padding makes it feel more customizable.

This bra is advertised as medium support, and I would say that’s fair. I find that it’s just as comfortable to use for HIIT classes as it is during a yoga or barre workout. It doesn’t hurt that it’s really cute to look at: this could easily double as a cropped workout top with leggings if you wanted to wear it that way. For less than $25, you really can’t beat this bra.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.