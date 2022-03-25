Spring Is Officially Here—Celebrate the New Season With These Sales

Now that spring has officially begun, many of us are thinking about updating our wardrobes, home decor lineups, patio furniture, etc. for the new season. Fortunately, brands are ringing in the new season by offering shoppers tons of different coupon codes, deals, and sales.

Whether you're looking for new spring dresses for warmer weather, spring decor, or perhaps Mother's Day gifts (it's just around the corner, after all!), we've rounded up the best sales, deals, and coupon codes to check out this week.

Forever 21: 30% off Spring Break Deals through 3/30/2022.

Pleaded Mini Skirt Shop at Forever 21 $

Joann: 40% off 1 Full-priced Item through 3/31/2022.

Joann's Twisted Display Stands Shop at Joann Fabrics $

Wine.com: $30 Off with CODE: 30SPRING through 4/1/2022.

Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Limited Edition Gift Box Shop at Wine.com $

Under Armor: 30% off Outlet with CODE: SPRING30 through 3/31/2022.

Men's UA Diving Shorts Shop at Under Armour $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.