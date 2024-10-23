Best squalane skincare

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A strong skin barrier is the key to a healthy complexion since it protects against harmful external factors such as pollution and toxins. With that in mind, it‘s key to incorporate barrier-strengthening ingredients—such as squalane, known for its reparative and moisturizing properties—into your daily (or nightly) skincare regimen. Not only does this powerful emollient block the irritants and environmental aggressors from penetrating the skin barrier, but it also helps prevent water loss for hydrated skin.

“Squalene helps hydrate and smooth skin without clogging pores. It’s a good emollient, helping to hydrate and soften the skin by forming a barrier to prevent moisture loss,” says Dr. Purvisha Patel, MD.

Plus, it‘s also a great antidote to keep on hand if you’re experiencing irritation, dryness or redness from ingredients like vitamin A (retinoids) and chemical or physical exfoliants. Unlike retinoids and exfoliants, however, squalane is also well-tolerated by most skin types because it mimics your skin’s natural oils. “It has some antioxidant properties. It can also soothe inflammation and is noncomedogenic, making it good for acne-prone skin,” Dr. Patel says.

It’s important to note the difference between squalane and squalene. The former, with an “a,” is a derivative of the latter with an “e,” which is naturally produced by the body. (It’s also found in, get this, shark liver.) However, the former is more commonly found in skin-care products due to its longer shelf life. Nowadays, most squalane found in skin-care products is plant-derived due to ethical concerns.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best squalane-enriched skin-care products, including moisturizers, balms, serums, and cleansers to support a healthy, strong skin barrier.

Fresh Rose & Squalane Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum For plump, dewy skin, look no further than this oil-infused serum. Despite its lightweight feel and texture, it packs a powerful punch thanks to its squalane-infused formula, which is said to deliver up to 24 hours of hydration. Other noteworthy ingredients include skin-softening staples such as glycerin, vitamin E, and antioxidant-loaded botanical oils. Shop At Sephora $ 59

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Swap out your basic SPF in favor of this versatile mineral SPF from Biossance, which—you guessed it—is packed with protective squalane. Zinc oxide blocks and reflects UV rays, while ectoin offers a hefty dose of moisturization. Oh, and did we mention it doubles as a hydrating makeup primer? Buy At Sephora $ 29

First Aid Beauty Retinol Eye Cream with Squalane + Ceramides Because the skin around the eyes is so thin and delicate, it tends to show faster signs of aging. Reap the benefits of retinoil sans the side effects with this eye cream. Because this formula is infused with squalane, it'll help counteract any side effects associate with retinol, including dryness, redness and flaking. Buy At Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Skin Barrier Repair Balm Keep dry skin at bay with this fan-favorite balm, which stands out for its convenient stick format. Ideal for all skin types, the nourishing formula contains squalane plus ceramides for an extra dose of conditioning. Bonus: It blends effortlessly both over and under makeup. Buy At Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping