Best squalane skincare

A strong skin barrier is the key to a healthy complexion since it protects against harmful external factors such as pollution and toxins. With that in mind, it‘s key to incorporate barrier-strengthening ingredients—such as squalane, known for its reparative and moisturizing properties—into your daily (or nightly) skincare regimen. Not only does this powerful emollient block the irritants and environmental aggressors from penetrating the skin barrier, but it also helps prevent water loss for hydrated skin.
“Squalene helps hydrate and smooth skin without clogging pores. It’s a good emollient, helping to hydrate and soften the skin by forming a barrier to prevent moisture loss,” says Dr. Purvisha Patel, MD.
Plus, it‘s also a great antidote to keep on hand if you’re experiencing irritation, dryness or redness from ingredients like vitamin A (retinoids) and chemical or physical exfoliants. Unlike retinoids and exfoliants, however, squalane is also well-tolerated by most skin types because it mimics your skin’s natural oils. “It has some antioxidant properties. It can also soothe inflammation and is noncomedogenic, making it good for acne-prone skin,” Dr. Patel says.
It’s important to note the difference between squalane and squalene. The former, with an “a,” is a derivative of the latter with an “e,” which is naturally produced by the body. (It’s also found in, get this, shark liver.) However, the former is more commonly found in skin-care products due to its longer shelf life. Nowadays, most squalane found in skin-care products is plant-derived due to ethical concerns.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best squalane-enriched skin-care products, including moisturizers, balms, serums, and cleansers to support a healthy, strong skin barrier.