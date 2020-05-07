Upgrade Your WFH Set Up With a Standing Desk

Standing desks are just upgraded desks. You can still sit at them, if you so choose, but better yet, you can stand. It might sound like more work at first, but actually, standing while working will help improve your focus, energy levels, and posture, too. Now’s a great time to upgrade your set up and the very first thing I’d recommend is a great standing desk to make your home office more versatile and a better place to be. To help you pick out the perfect one, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR AN ELECTRIC DESK

Vari Electric Standing Desk This desk is electric, and comes with a quiet motor to raise and lower your desk to just the right height. You won’t have to struggle to find the perfect height again and again either, as it comes with three programmable settings. Buy on Amazon $ 795 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BUDGET DESK

SDADI Adjustable Standing Desk If your WFH set up is more of a temporary one, this is a great option. With two desks, you can have one to sit at and flip it up and stand at the one behind it. It’s the perfect size for a laptop, too. Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DESIGN ORIENTED DESK

Jarvis Standing Desk This desk looks just like a normal desk, but with a twist. It has a beautiful bamboo top and is fully adjustable with a handheld remote. Plus, it’s easy to assemble, and trust me, not all standing desks are. Buy on Amazon $ 554 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN ERGONOMIC DESK

Eureka Standing Desk This standing desk has wheels, making it easily mobile, and the wheels lock so it’ll stay in place when you want it to. It’s ergonomic design allows for a raised monitor so you don’t have to slouch, while the lower table is great for resting your arms on while typing. Buy on Amazon $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

