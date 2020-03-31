Purple’s Seat Cushion Makes Any Chair The Most Comfortable Place to Sit

Never in my life did I think I’d be writing a review of a seat cushion. But then again, these are unprecedented times. And unprecedented times call for adapting to the circumstances. Working from home hasn’t been all bad. I get to wear comfy clothes, and I have a nice pair of headphones I like wearing. But the one thing I couldn’t adapt to in my work from home setup was my chair. I’m not in love with office chairs either, I always feel myself slouching, having difficulty sitting up straight, and feel uncomfortable for most of the day. But my chair is just a table chair, with no support, no give, and a back that makes my back want to curl into a ball, over my laptop and monitor. And then, I ordered a seat cushion from Purple.

If you haven’t heard of Purple before, it’s a mattress brand that Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves, to the point of saying, “I can’t imagine sleeping on anything else.” And so I wondered, what about not wanting to sit anywhere else? And besides, the seat cushion uses the same Purple Grid technology as the mattresses, so I thought it’d be worth a shot. It was. The seat cushion relaxes under pressure so things in your pants, like your wallet, or your butt, won’t take the brunt of the pressure from the chair—instead, the cushion will. It also allows for airflow thanks to the gridded technology, which makes me wonder if other seat cushions might lead to a sweaty butt (one can only hope not). And it allows for sitting for long times, like when you need to get work done, with up to 8 hours of sit time recommended.

Now, I can’t imagine sitting on anything else. The Purple seat cushion has transformed my drab kitchen chair into the computer chair I’ve always wanted. I’m no longer hunching, but reveling in the comfort the cushion provides for me. I don’t know much about what’s going to happen next in the world, but I know one thing for sure: when my office reopens, whenever that is, I know I’m bringing my seat cushion with me.

Royal Seat Cushion Buy on Purple $ 71 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.