The Best Standing Desks to Help You Beat Inactivity While Working From Home

For the majority of my workday, I’m either sitting in a chair at my desk in the office or (when at home) laying in a bed with my laptop propped up (this is yet another downside to living in a pint-sized NYC apartment). While working from home (bed) can sometimes be a benefit, just about halfway through the workday every day, my back and knees begin screaming at me, and I’m sure my circulatory system is also not happy thanks to sitting down nearly all day long. To help, I try to do 15 to 20 minutes of awkwardly stretching and readjusting my body, but this never yields much relief. One of the best solutions to beat a sedentary lifestyle while working all day (whether at home or in the office) is investing in a standing desk.

A standing desk is basically what it sounds like—the surface of the desk is elevated much higher than normal and it doesn’t require a chair. As a result, you can stand and work without having to bend down, which offers a laundry list of health-boosting benefits, including improving circulation, preventing weight gain, reducing neck and back pain, and the list goes on.

The best standing desks for working from home can be adjusted to better fit your exact working preferences and your height. Many standing desks are also equipped with wheels if you want to move around as you work as well—and trust me, this is an upgrade you never knew you needed but will love. If you’re ready to make the switch and improve your health while you work all day, scroll through below to check out some of the best standing desks for working from home on the market.

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk When it comes to standing desks, the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is one of the best. This standing desk has adjustable legs to meet you where you are as well as serve as a normal desk if you want one. Furthermore, the bamboo is from a sustainable forest which is particularly important if you are looking to buy more environmentally friendly products. The Jarvis desk also comes with an OLED handset that allows you to adjust the desk height with the press of a button. Buy at Fully $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UPLIFT V2 Bamboo Standing Desk In case you couldn’t tell, I do like bamboo desks quite a bit. The UPLIFT V2 Bamboo Standing Desk is considered by many to be the end all be all of standing desks with a thick, 1-inch desktop, adjustable legs and a 355-pound lifting capacity. In addition to this, the UPLIFT V2 also has a keypad that allows you to adjust your desk height without any difficulty. The standing desk also comes in a number of different desktop sizes to match your needs or the size of your space. Buy at Amazon $ 788 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Latitude Run Amilcar Adjustable Peninsula Standing Desk A more unique option when it comes to standing desks, the Latitude Run Amilcar Adjustable Peninsula Standing Desk focuses as much on height as it does mobility. The standing desk has a smaller desktop which only fits a laptop and a few smaller items, but makes up for the small top by fitting wheels on the bottom. This allows you to walk and move around as you work instead of having to statically stand or sit in one place. So if you work in a place that requires you to be more mobile or simply want to keep moving while you work, this is the desk for you. Buy at Wayfair $ 260

Vari Electric Standing Desk Another more traditional standing desk, the Vari Electric Standing Desk stands out for its style variety. With multiple different desktop wood options including reclaimed wood, you can have the standing desk fit in well with your home office theme. Additionally, much like the other options, the Vari desk has a motor to help you adjust the height of the desk to match your preferences. You can also program up to 4 different heights, so you can adjust your desk to exact specifications every time. Buy at Amazon $ 800 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Branch Standing Desk The Branch Standing Desk is a wide and minimalist desk with 2 different sizes. Each sizes is fairly large and the electronic motor allows you to move its height easily. Additionally, the Branch desk comes with 4 different desktop colors and 2 different leg colors. The standing desk also has a 275-pound weight capacity to handle nearly anything you can put on it. You can also opt for in-desk power or cable routing through it for your electronics. Buy at Branch $ 700

SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk A more affordable option in the standing desk market, the SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk gives many of the same features as more expensive options without a heavy reduction in quality. With an electric motor and 4 preset heights you can program, you can have many of the same customizable features as more expensive options at a fraction of the price. The standing desk also has 7 different color schemes and 4 different desktop sizes to best fit your needs. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SIDUCAL Mobile Stand Up Desk Another moving standing desk, the SIDUCAL Mobile Stand Up Desk is equipped with wheels so you can move while you work. What makes the SIDUCAL so unique is that the desktop is split in two to have a higher level with the other being angled down for a laptop. The standing desk is also one of the few that is extremely affordable on sale for just $70. SIDCUAL also offers 5 different desk colors including pink, beige and rustic brown. The standing desk is also manually adjustable instead of electric. Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

