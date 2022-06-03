The Best Steam Mops to Give Your Space an Extra Deep Clean

A steam mop is a great household item to have in your tool shed, garage, workshop, or basement. Steam mops help remove stubborn dirt and grime, and many are great for cleaning any type of surface. When shopping for a new steam mop, verify whether it's compatible with your floor type, be it hardwood, laminate, tile, or another type.

The best steam mops are easy to use and can help save time on cleaning up after yourself and other family members. This list features some of the best steam mops on the market, and we based our decisions on overall performance and convenience. Keep reading to see our top picks.

PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1 This steam mop even works on stainless steel, glass, sealed tile, and sealed stone. You can choose between 3 steam levels depending on how delicate your surface is. This is a workhorse steamer, and it can heat up quickly when used heavily. Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer for Hardwood and Tile Down from $80 This steam mop is equipped with a cord that's 20 feet long and a large water tank that holds up to 450 ml of water. It is a lightweight mop. However, it is recommended for spot-cleaning only. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop with Natural Sanitization This steam mop has a digital steam interface that allows you to choose from 3 steam levels. It can also remove stubborn stains and dirt in hard-to-reach areas, but the carpet glider may still get stuck from time to time. The fragrance discs leave a fresh scent behind. Buy at Amazon $ 93 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner This steam mop provides effective sanitization without the use of harsh chemicals. It also comes with 2 removable pads that are easy to clean but need to be pulled off with some force compared to velcro-backed mop heads. This mop removes dirt from all sealed floors, including tile, hardwood, laminate, and more. Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LIGHT 'N' EASY Steam Mop This steam mop has a flexible mop head and a 20ft long cord to ensure optimal coverage, but note that shutting off the machine requires you to unplug it as there's no power button. This mop heats up water in just 20 seconds, so you can get to messes before they leave any stains. Buy at Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

