From Killing Fleas to Sanitizing My Shower, I'm Obsessed With This Steamer

My mother is the cleanest person I know. She has organization containers for her organization containers, runs her own de-cluttering business, and sanitizes everything in her home with a steamer once a month. In fact, she’s been trying to get me to buy a steamer ever since I had my first dorm room, but I never felt the need to own one until this fall. Two specific events happened simultaneously: I bought my first house (hurray!) and I adopted my first rescue dog who, unfortunately, came with fleas (oh no..). Spoiler alert: the drops were not working.

All of a sudden, a steamer seemed like the absolute best idea in the world, because (as so many articles told me when I frantically searched for answers online) the intense heat can penetrate deep into fabrics to kill fleas and their eggs, all without harsh chemicals or damaging your upholstery. After some research, I settled on this one: A 10-in-one unit with over 21,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. The same day it came, I put it together in under five minutes and got to steaming every inch of my house — the hardwood floors, the rugs, the couch cushions, the dog’s bed, the curtains, you name it. And, what do you know, after that and a second round of drops, I haven’t seen a single flea since.

Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1 with Detachable Handheld Unit Buy at Amazon $ 90

I quickly found(much to my mother’s delight) that this steamer was good for so much more. Like its best-selling competitors, it has a handheld unit that can steam your clothes to freshen up the fabric and get rid of wrinkles. It also has a tapered nozzle and several brushes that can zap away grime on grout and scrub the crevices of your tub, shower, or sink. Then there’s the microfiber pad, which basically mops your floors in one easy, quick-drying process. It even has a window squeegee to get your glass sparkling clean.

In a matter of a week, this steamer became my go-to cleaning tool for just about every chore — especially since it’s lightweight, heats up fast, and has temperature settings and interchangeable heads for just about any job.

I’m not the only one who’s obsessed, either. Other reviewers have called it a “miracle worker,” the “best non-toxic deep cleaner for your home,” and the sole reason you can “prob eat off [their] tile floors.” In other words, if you’re looking for a chemical-free way to sanitize your house from top to bottom, this steam mop cleaner might change the way you do chores forever.

